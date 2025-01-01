2024 was a rough year for my family. We were flooded out, powered out, and started off the year with three cats and ended it with one. But compared to a billion or so other people on the planet, we had it good.
Such is the everlasting irony of living in a declining empire.
It’s something of a tradition to look back on the previous year as the hangovers of New Year’s Eve begin to fade, so I thought I’d do that based on my writings you liked the most. What follows are my most popular posts of 2024, according to the likes.
And it tells a story.
January
February
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October(I’ll brag a little here—I called every state right 3 weeks out)
November
December
And that’s it! Thank you for reading, good day or night, good luck, and may 2025 be better than 2024. Thank you all, and please become a paying subscriber if you can. I’m retiring this year and my income will drop.
Since Elon Musk says killing a CEO is bad, but letting people die by withholding health care is just good responsible business, I do not have any hopes, just am interested in what new or revamped bullshit will be rained down on us.
Just say no to the upcoming bird flu plandemic.
Happy New Year to all!
Stop the bomb making. Compare and contrast this to your political leader's words.
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2024-12-31/Full-text-of-President-Xi-Jinping-s-2025-New-Year-address-1zMHVlOadgY/p.html