I am updating this post to add Jimmy Dore’s take on this incident, and more importantly a video with far better audio for the protesters here. With some additional comments below.

I seldom post videos, but this one is telling. Fun fact: Many Israelis do look just like this woman, who reminds me of a good German woman in 1940.

Updated 6/17/2024-

The Jimmy Dore video also linked to above showed us what inspires our Israeli guest to lunge at a protester, namely he shouted that he was Jewish and Israel wasn’t his country. Now that sounds like some New York Jews I’ve known.

He wasn’t one of the guys in the hats, who are definitely Hasidic Jews. There’s quite a few in the Cleveland area, and they’re not exactly rich. One of them says Judaism condemns genocide, and there’s a lot of “Shame on Israel”s being chanted.

I cannot overemphasize how important it is for all Americans to learn that Judaism does not equal Zionism at all, and the same most certainly goes for Christianity, atheism, and everything in between as well.

Share

Unless you want your beliefs to be associated with hysterical genocidal maniacs in yoga shorts.