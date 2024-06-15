Israeli Jew Meets anti-Zionist American Jews and has a Meltdown
<10 minute video that proves Zionism is NOT Judaism UPDATED 6/17/2024
I am updating this post to add Jimmy Dore’s take on this incident, and more importantly a video with far better audio for the protesters here. With some additional comments below.
I seldom post videos, but this one is telling. Fun fact: Many Israelis do look just like this woman, who reminds me of a good German woman in 1940.
Updated 6/17/2024-
The Jimmy Dore video also linked to above showed us what inspires our Israeli guest to lunge at a protester, namely he shouted that he was Jewish and Israel wasn’t his country. Now that sounds like some New York Jews I’ve known.
He wasn’t one of the guys in the hats, who are definitely Hasidic Jews. There’s quite a few in the Cleveland area, and they’re not exactly rich. One of them says Judaism condemns genocide, and there’s a lot of “Shame on Israel”s being chanted.
I cannot overemphasize how important it is for all Americans to learn that Judaism does not equal Zionism at all, and the same most certainly goes for Christianity, atheism, and everything in between as well.
Unless you want your beliefs to be associated with hysterical genocidal maniacs in yoga shorts.
She embodies the hysterical, deranged hate and fascist origins of Zionism.
I am in the process of reading this excellent book: "Jewish Scholar's Book Reveals Zionism's Fascist Roots & Close Collaborative Role With Nazi Regime" --- Learning American Zionist leaders had opposed the entry of Jewish refugees from Europe during World War II began a life-long exploration of Zionism's fascist roots.
I have an excellent video interview with the author Terry Greenstein linked at the bottom of the post.
This book is amazing. If we had a media that was truly "fair and balanced", Greenstein would be interviewed by every network. But we don't, so in this warped country you have to educate yourself.
https://mark192.substack.com/p/jewish-scholars-book-reveals-fascist
Interesting. I do, however, have a minor quibble with some of the analysis. The guy on the right attempts to conflate liberals and Zionists, which tho perhaps a credible comparison viz argumentation and debate, otherwise completely falls apart when you consider the vast, vast majority of Zionists are Christian fundamentalists (most of whom are flogging for Trump 24/7/365). You could easily make the same point about MAGA folks, and yet the content creators choose to make it, ultimately, about tHe LiBs. If they'd stick to the actual subject: Zionism and its false claim of representing Judaism, it's a much stronger message.
Side note: fuck American politics. I have as much patience for liberals as I do for trumpys, which is to say none.