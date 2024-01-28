The Israeli government has chosen the path of extinction, deliberately, and with malice aforethought. Benjamin Netanyahu and his pack of genocidal maniacs think that, no matter what they do, the United States will keep supporting, financing, and arming them.

They think, and have come right out and said, that they control the United States government, and that the American people, especially the descendants of settlers such as myself, have a duty to allow them to ethnically cleanse the land they claim of Canaanites Arabs.

And they’re sure doing a bang up job of it.

Israeli government officials have gone so far as to say there are no innocents in Gaza, that all pose an existential threat, not only to Israelis, but to Jews worldwide.

Israel literally thinks it can get away with genocide because of the influence it has over American politicians and media. That influence, frequently in bribe s campaign donations from the American Israel Political Action Committee(AIPAC), and wealthy Zionists who have great influence over both, seemed secure on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched its concentration camp breakout and the Israeli Defense Forces(IDF) quickly responded by slaughtering hundreds of their own citizens.

Within days, the Netanyahu government launched its genocidal campaign in Gaza. The Israelis did their very best to murder as many journalists in Gaza as possible to prevent the word from getting out. They succeeded in the former but failed miserably in the latter.

Their genocide has been livestreamed worldwide, something Hitler and Pol Pot never had to worry about. The Israelis are dead wrong.

In spite of the Biden Administration’s unwavering support of Israel, in spite of the millions of Christian Zionists in this country who want to see the Jews build the Third Temple to serve as Jesus bait, in spite of the corporate media coverage that does its best to ignore the ongoing carnage targeting women and children, in spite of Zionists who have done all they can to suppress protests and dissenting opinions like mine online, they have already failed to control the narrative and suppress the truth.

A recent Economist/YouGov poll found that 35% of Americans think what Israel is doing is genocide, 36% say it’s not, and the rest aren’t sure.

Anyone who thinks that the remaining 29% will stay undecided, or decide that Israel is not committing a genocide, is either smoking Israeli hopium, a damned fool, or both.

That 35% is going to grow and keep growing. Joe Biden has been heckled at every public campaign stop thus far by pro-Palestine, anti-genocide protests.

American Zionists revealed their incredible hubris by counter-protests featuring statements such as this one:

If AIPAC and the Israeli government had any sense, they would be thinking “Stop that, you fucking idiots! Are you TRYING to fire up a BDS(Boycott, Divest, Sanction) movement against Israel?”

But they’re not. They are too arrogant. They have been successful for so long that they can’t even conceive of what is coming.

Most Americans are fundamentally decent, kind people. Most Biden and Trump supporters would never dream of going in and slaughtering the children of people with whom they disagree or don’t like, regardless of what the various partisan media people like to tell us.

Most Americans in this year of 2024 Common Era think genocide is a terrible thing that must be avoided or prevented, no matter who the perpetrators or victims may be. Notice the year. 2024, not 1824 or 1924. Times have changed.

Americans have changed. We’ve been battered by neoliberal financial capitalist policies for over 40 years. We’ve witnessed the bloody failures of recent imperial misadventures in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Ukraine.

We have been, and still are, suffering through declining standards of living while our leaders say “Sorry, there’s no bailout money for you. There’s no debt relief for you. There’s nothing we can do to help you. Now stop being selfish and sacrifice for Freedom and Democracy in Ukraine and for supporting our steadfast allies in Israel, The Only Democracy in the Middle East(Imperial TM Harry Truman, 1948).”

The typical reaction in my neck of the woods is something like:

That dog don’t hunt no more, Zionists. You have now chosen your path, which only has two choices over the coming years. BDS will come, American investment in and financial support of Israel will cease. You can fight it, but you can no more win this battle than you can stop the sun from setting.

Israeli Jews can choose either the way of Nelson Mandela and Frederik Willem De Klerk, and transition to a majority rule state with minority protections, or the way of the Judaean Zealots, Masada, and the Emperor Vespasian.

I will end this by issuing a warning to Zionists that I truly do wish they will heed—When BDS comes, don’t launch any terrorist attacks within the United States. If you do, you will reap a whirlwind so terrible that you will long for the mercy of Vespasian and Titus.

Thanks for reading, good day, and good luck to the Detroit Lions.

If you find my work informative, useful, or just entertaining, please consider subscribing or making a one-time tip of buying me a beer so I can keep a roof over our heads and the internet on. All my posts are free and free to share.