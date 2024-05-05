I’ve never met the woman in this video. I’ve never been in Westchester County where she’s from. But I know her. Most Americans do.

She’s the well-meaning liberal relative or neighbor or friend who believed that Trump is the archenemy of Democracy, Truth, Justice and the American Way. She was the Vote Blue No Matter Who volunteer who called you up or knocked on your door at dinner and told you if you didn’t vote for DEMOCRATS the world would end.

Was.

This Jimmy Dore & Kurt Metzger review of her tweet is great, and the whole thing is worth a watch, but her part is only 4 minutes long near the beginning.

She is no longer what she was six months ago. She’s something like I was 16 years ago, or Jimmy Dore was 8 or 10 years ago. She’s seen the Democrat Party, and the entire American electoral system, for the total frauds that they are.

Here’s a list of her greatest hits:

I’d been watching Tik-Tok all day and I was just appalled at what’s going on.

I’m done with politics. It’s a farce. My eyes are wide open. These people do not work for us. They work for special interest groups, they work for the corporations.

They definitely don’t work for us when MY President, the man I voted for, can’t come out and just be against burying babies alive.

They want us sick and they want us broke so we can only think of what is right in front of our face.

I just don’t want to be a part of it anymore.

Burn the whole MF thing down, Burn It Down!

That last line is her advice to younger generations. This is why they want to ban Tik Tok. This is why they want to censor everything. This is why the House passed that ridiculously unconstitutional Anti-Semitism Awareness Act.

This is also why they will fail.

The Democrats, and the Zionists, have lost this lady and they will never get her back. There are millions more just like her who are probably feeling they are alone or maybe crazy because of what their chosen media tells them, but strong sentiments of sheer revulsion like this are coming through.

There’s something happening here, and this time what it is, is pretty damned clear. There’s a tsunami of revulsion against what the federal government is funding in Gaza and allowing on the Mexican border, and it’s already moving.

The wave is in the deep waters yet, and hasn’t spectacularly made itself known. What it will do when it does isn’t clear yet, but it’s coming, and it’s an ill tide for both the Democrats and the Zionists.

Once it has passed, the way Americans look at Israel will never be the same, and our politics will be very different.

Thank you for reading, good night, good luck, and Happy Cinco de Mayo!

