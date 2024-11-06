The American People Vote for a Reprieve From the Ultimate Madness
but we have a long way to go
Donald Trump will be the 47th President of the United States. I confess to feeling relief for one, and only one, reason.
The odds of nuclear war in the near future just dropped by about 75%. Well, I don’t really know the bloody number but it damned well dropped! Trump, and perhaps more importantly in the long run, JD Vance, are all for ending the Ukraine War.
This means de-escalation with Russia. One of my first clear memories is of my parents being scared when I was 4 years old in October, 1962. We lived in San Antonio. They stocked the L-shaped suburban ranch house with bottled water and canned food at first; then we got into the car and drove over 400 miles to my uncle’s farm in the Texas Panhandle because maybe, just maybe, if San Antonio got nuked(as everybody knew it would because of all of those military bases), maybe the North Texas Plains maybe wouldn’t.
Obviously, we didn’t get nuked over 60 years ago. Now, since the American Administration that has done more than any other to provoke Russia into a shooting war since that idiot Reagan said “the missiles are on their way(hee-hee, har-har)”, has been given Das Boot,
maybe, no, probably, we will avoid nuclear annihilation for a few years.
The Americans who voted for the older devil they knew did not, however, all have thoughts of preserving the human species foremost in their minds when they cast their votes. No, they were probably far more interested in the price of
I am firmly convinced that the Universe is perverse, and, to quote Depeche Mode, I don’t want to start any blasphemous rumors, but I think that God(if there is such a critter), has a sick sense of humor, and when I die I expect to find Him(or Her or who or whatever) laughing.
We have entered the uncertain seas of perhaps some of the most interesting times ever, and the only way we can get through them is together. Only our humanity can destroy us. Only our humanity can save us.
And that’s the way it is.
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
You're right about the fact that the worse is avoided but just don't forget it is what it is:Trump is defined by his observers. When Trump bombed Syria twice, tried to overthrow the government of Venezuela, started arming Ukraine, expanded NATO twice, got record-busting military budgets, dropped a record number of bombs in Afghanistan, signed off on FISA warrantless surveillance, imposed massive sanctions on Russia, tore up arms control treaties, handed over the State Department to Mike Pompeo, stationed US troops in Taiwan, assassinated Iran's top general, conducted a record number of drone strikes, installed a Raytheon Lobbyist as his Defense Secretary, gave Israel absolutely everything it wanted, did enormous arms deals with Saudi Arabia, and most recently orchestrated the passage of the $100 Billion War Funding Bill, he was doing all that to fight the Deep State...
My sentiments exactly OB. We most likely avoided a nuclear war with Russia which is a good thing, but I feel that Trump will continue to give Israel everything it wants including more murder of Palestinians and support of Israel’s escalation tactics toward Iran. This isn’t a good look at all. The Palestinians have no mainstream politicians to support them. I find this incomprehensible.😢☮️🇵🇸