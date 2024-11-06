Donald Trump will be the 47th President of the United States. I confess to feeling relief for one, and only one, reason.

The odds of nuclear war in the near future just dropped by about 75%. Well, I don’t really know the bloody number but it damned well dropped! Trump, and perhaps more importantly in the long run, JD Vance, are all for ending the Ukraine War.

This means de-escalation with Russia. One of my first clear memories is of my parents being scared when I was 4 years old in October, 1962. We lived in San Antonio. They stocked the L-shaped suburban ranch house with bottled water and canned food at first; then we got into the car and drove over 400 miles to my uncle’s farm in the Texas Panhandle because maybe, just maybe, if San Antonio got nuked(as everybody knew it would because of all of those military bases), maybe the North Texas Plains maybe wouldn’t.

Obviously, we didn’t get nuked over 60 years ago. Now, since the American Administration that has done more than any other to provoke Russia into a shooting war since that idiot Reagan said “the missiles are on their way(hee-hee, har-har)”, has been given Das Boot,

maybe, no, probably, we will avoid nuclear annihilation for a few years.

The Americans who voted for the older devil they knew did not, however, all have thoughts of preserving the human species foremost in their minds when they cast their votes. No, they were probably far more interested in the price of

I am firmly convinced that the Universe is perverse, and, to quote Depeche Mode, I don’t want to start any blasphemous rumors, but I think that God(if there is such a critter), has a sick sense of humor, and when I die I expect to find Him(or Her or who or whatever) laughing.

We have entered the uncertain seas of perhaps some of the most interesting times ever, and the only way we can get through them is together. Only our humanity can destroy us. Only our humanity can save us.

And that’s the way it is.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.