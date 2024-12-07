In fact, it’s even photographed.

That, ladies, gentleman and others, is the Russian naval base at Tartus, Syria. It is no surprise that American-backed insurgents are heading straight for it. The Russians appear to be moving their ships out of it, indicating there is a real danger of them coming within shelling range.

The US Empire has wanted that base shut down ever since the Syrian government allowed Russian ships to replenish there during the Cold War, and especially since Assad leased it to them in 2017.

Keep this in mind when imperial propagandists tell you the situation in Syria is complicated. It’s not. Not from the US Empire’s perspective, anyway. They want that base closed to the Russians so the latter have no port on the Mediterranean, and they don’t care if they have to turn Syria into another Libya in order to do it.

Sure, there are all sorts of other actors in this bloody game with their own agendas. Erdogan wants to expand Turkish influence in the country. The spiritual descendants of Al Qaeda want a return to the medieval Sunni Caliphate, as always. Iran will support the Iraqi Shia militias now flowing into Syria to fight them, but is unwilling to risk an all-out war with either the US or Israel.

Israel would dearly love to see the Libyanization of Syria, open-air slave markets and all, because then the place would be less able to resist its own expansionist aims.

As for the Saudis and the Gulf States, they’ve always hated the secular, socialistic Ba’athists like Saddam Hussein and Bashar al-Assad. That’s why if you go to Middle East Eye or Al-Jazeera, you’ll see crowing coverage of Assad’s defeats and much talk about Syrian “rebels,” which sounds so much better than “packs of Sunni terrorists armed by the CIA who love to cut the heads off of Shia Muslims, Christian Arabs, Ba’athists, and anybody else they don’t like,” which is my own description.

Concerning the naval base itself, I have no doubts that the Russians can successfully keep it from being overrun. The question is whether they can send enough military resources to Syria to prevent the Assad regime from collapsing altogether.

I hope they can simply because I have this strong objection to open-air slave markets and several million more people being driven from their homes. I’m just peculiar that way.

The timing of this coalition of “rebel” groups launching a regime-change operation is what gives it away. First, Russia’s in the middle of a war on its own frontier, which necessarily makes Syria a lower priority for it.

Second, the American people just elected a man President who ran on a platform of ending imperial military quagmires instead of expanding them, a clear rebuke to the Empire. That can’t be tolerated.

Our Vampires of the Empire want to suck so many American resources into this Syrian mess before January 20th that Trump will have a more difficult time getting out even if he wants to, especially with most of his Zionist advisors calling on him to occupy even more of Syria because that’s what the Israelis want—Americans dying killing Arabs instead of themselves.

Besides, the Blob knows that its efforts to destabilize Russia by means of Ukraine have failed, and that the Ukraine War will come to an end one way or the other sometime next year, so they need another war to replace that one.

Just like they needed Ukraine to replace Afghanistan four years ago. It’s a pattern, and I think it needs a jingle, so I’ll give it one:

Hi-ho! Hi-ho! There are profits to be made and the grift must flow, so off to war we go! And when that one's done there must be the next one, for the grift must always flow. Hi-ho! Hi-ho! It’s off to war we go!

It’s not complicated at all. The War Machine profits on.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

