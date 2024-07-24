Chief Genocidal Maniac Benjamin Mileikowsky Netanyahu addressed Congress today, and before he did he was treated to a passionate Jewish American welcome! Jewish Voice for Peace briefly occupied the US Capitol to protest his visit and call for an arms embargo of Israel,

…and they stuck around just to make sure he got the message that in America, his bullshit that Judaism equals Zionism is flying about as well as a Boeing.

While giving the speech, he had to look at this,

…and then accused protesters of being funded by Iran. Judging by his audience’s expressions, I think they were channeling Bugs Bunny.

“She’s so bad. She’s so pathetic'.’—Donald Trump on Kamala Harris.

Fun fact: Vice-President Harris’ staff agrees with Trump. Harris as a boss has a whopping 8.5% retention rate, and yes, the decimal point is in the right place. You know you suck when you’re so terrible that Donald Trump can’t even be bothered to lie about you.

On the bright side, Harris did get the grift flowing again. 81 million smackeroos in 24 hours! Tens of millions more in the next two days! Praise be to the Lords of Grift! I was so worried people in swing states would go into shock at a shortage of political ads.

The one good thing about Kamala Harris is that she’s so easy to ridicule. Let’s start with how she launched her political career:

The Israeli Army admitted that so many tanks have been damaged by Hamas that it is now experiencing a shortage of both operational tanks and ammunition.

Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle(what a perfect name!) resigned after so poorly bullshitting the House Oversight Committee about the Trump assassination attempt that one Congresscritter, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, told her “You’re full of shit today!”

Come to think of it, Mace is a pretty perfect name as well.

I see Substack and other places are full of people like Michael Moore and Robert Reich proclaiming that $kamala magically appeared out of nowhere to save us from Trump. This is called wishful thinking by gaslight, and Blue MAGA is guzzling that kool-aid right now.

Ignore it. It means nothing except that the grift is flowing again and Blue MAGA’s priests are telling them what to think again and their endorphins are maxxing out in cultish joy. This too shall pass.

Eggs still cost three times as much as they did when Biden took office. That means something. As of April, rents were 21.78%, or $373 per month, higher in the US on average than they were when that same calamitous event took place. That’s real. No Democrat propaganda can change it, and that’s

Officials in Germany’s coalition government are objecting to an announcement at the NATO summit that American intermediate range missiles will be deployed to Germany. Apparently, they weren’t consulted ahead of time. Another Biden Admin oopsie. Another hit to the Empire.

The Iraqi government is reportedly saying it wants US forces to start getting the hell out of its country in September. Wait, what? They’re still there? Why yes, they are. The grift must flow.

Max Boot, Washington Post & imperialist propagandist extraordinaire, who has made a career of falsely accusing everyone from Glenn Greenwald to Donald Trump of being foreign agents, just proved that every accusation is a confession when his wife, former CIA agent and Council of Foreign Relations creature Sue Mi Terry, was indicted for spying for South Korea, for money she spent on luxuries, ever since 2013.

If you want to see Greenwald quickly raze Boot’s reputation so thoroughly Genghis Khan would be impressed, check out this Rumble video.

Is it just me or is a name that sounds like an invitation for a lawsuit just asking for trouble?

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister visited China, where the Chinese said they were ready to help work to obtain a cease-fire, and then start peace talks. The Russians did not shoot down the idea.

The Phillipines and China reached a provisional agreement to open communications and reduce tensions between the two countries over disputed islands in the South China Sea.

Joe Biden will give a speech tonight that has absolutely no importance whatsoever.

Finally, a whale decided to have a little fun with a boat off the coast of New Hampshire, flipping it over. No humans, whales, or even boats were injured.

