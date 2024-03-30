Over a month ago, I wrote a post describing how I thought Aaron Bushnell’s sacrifice was the beginning of the end for Israel.

Two days ago, far faster than I had imagined, the first hard evidence that I might be right surfaced in the form of a Gallup Poll. Last September, if anyone had told me I would be reading these numbers just seven months later I would have laughed in their face.

The only thing that could turn around rock solid American support for Israel would be a

It’s happening.

I was surprised by the last Gallup Poll in November, but it turns out that was nothing. There has been a sea change in American opinion of Israel in just four months. Without further ado, here it is—

Do you approve or disapprove of the military action Israel has taken in Gaza? (All respondents) November 2023-Approve 50%, Disapprove 45% March 2024-Approve 36%, Disapprove 55%



Only a little more than a third of Americans approve of Israel’s actions? That’s a titanic shift from the way it’s been all my life.

Politically, it gets even worse for Israel—

Do you approve or disapprove of the military action Israel has taken in Gaza? (Independent voters) November 2023-Approve 47%, Disapprove 48% March 2024-Approve 29%, Disapprove 60%



Look how far the approval numbers for Israel have dropped. If these polls were for a political candidate’s support, they’d be saying his support was plummeting, and they would be correct.

Israelis are no longer the good guys in American eyes. If they’re no longer the good guys, then they’re no longer worthy of our support when we have trains derailing and interstate highway bridges getting knocked down and tent cities all over the place and what used to be a $4 breakfast burrito is now $7.75 and lots of other shit going to hell in a handbasket in our own damned country.

Good guys don’t deliberately target journalists.

Good guys don’t target hospitals and paramedics.

Good guys don’t block aid convoys from getting to starving children and brag about it on the internet.

Good guys don’t slaughter tens of thousands of women and children while saying they want to take their land and build luxury seaside resorts on it.

The Israelis have done all of these things and more in the last few months, all the while demanding that we Americans support them or else their friends in our ruling class would call us anti-Semitic and cancel us or fire us. After all, they’re the good guys, right, and their enemies are so terrible, right? They’re just defending themselves, right?

Wrong.

Good guys don’t do this to men. This is not self-defense.

Good guys don’t do this to children. This is not self-defense.

No nation or people has the right to do this. No nation or people has the right to demand that another nation’s people should give them the money and the weapons to do it, either, yet that is what is happening between Israel and America right now.

This cannot last. Those numbers I quoted up there are only going to swing more against Israel the more Americans learn about what happened. Eventually, and probably sooner rather than later the way this is going, the revulsion Americans feel for what the Israelis are doing will end Israel’s free ride on the American dollar.

It is inevitable now. Too late for at least tens of thousands of Palestinians, but inevitable. The kind of revulsion, and of betrayal that can only happen when the good guys turn out to be really horribly bad, that a majority of Americans feel is not going to go away.

It is only going to grow, and more people will want to do something. That something will be Boycott, Divest, and Sanction.

Thank you for reading, and have a good weekend.

