Yesterday, this happened.

Airman Aaron Bushnell immolated himself in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington. Just before setting himself alight, he told passersby

My name is Aaron Bushnell, I am an active-duty member of the United States Air Force and I will no longer be complicit in genocide. I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest but compared to what people have been experiencing in Palestine at the hands of their colonizers, it's not extreme at all. This is what our ruling class has decided will be normal.

He repeatedly shouted “Free Palestine!” as he burned. But wait! There’s more. Bushnell left a last message on Facebook:

Many of us like to ask ourselves, 'What would I do if I was alive during slavery? Or the Jim Crow South? Or apartheid? What would I do if my country was committing genocide?' The answer is, you're doing it. Right now.

What a powerful, inarguable message. What are you doing? For that matter, what am I doing? The uncomfortable, brutally honest answer is probably “Not much,” or another question, “What can I do about it?” It may be “not much” right this second, but there is something Americans can collectively do starting right now.

It’s called Boycott, Divest, and Sanction, or BDS. It’s already been banned by several state legislatures at the behest of Israeli bribes and out of fear of being labeled anti-Semitic by the genocidal maniacs at AIPAC and the Jewish Offensive Defense League.

Don’t worry about that. The bans fly in the face of the First Amendment and will not last long in the Federal courts. Their logic is that advocating for BDS is the same as advocating for the extermination of all Jews, which makes absolutely no sense since Jews are often at the forefront of pro-Palestine protests in the United States.

Aaron Bushnell’s sacrifice is a call to action. It will be answered by an unstoppable majority of the American people. It won’t happen overnight. The accusations, the libels, the slanders will flow fast and furious from the Zionists, arrogant and cocky at first, and increasingly shrill and desperate as BDS starts to spread across America.

Share

It has happened before. A BDS movement brought down another apartheid regime in South Africa not so long ago. This time, the BDS movement should not take as long as it did then for two reasons.

First, the Israeli genocide of the Gazans is being livestreamed, and it is far worse and immediate than the images of Afrikaaner apartheid. Second, South Africa had a more diverse economy and more international trade links than Israel does. With Israel, a cutoff of money and arms from the United States alone would bring any Israeli government to its knees.

Airman Aaron Bushnell’s sacrifice must not be in vain. Help BDS whenever you can, however you can. Make sure more images like these enter the awareness of your friends, families, and neighbors;

Keep agitating, find like-minded people, refuse to be intimidated by the shrieking fanatics who believe that slaughtering women and children is somehow righteous self-defense, and above all support BDS.

Israel has chosen its destiny, not you and not me, not even the Palestinians. It’s destiny is to disappear into the dustbins of history and to be replaced by a state with majority rule. It is inevitable now, and Airman Aaron Bushnell has literally lit the way forward.

Buy me a Beer

**********************************************************************

All my posts are free because I’ve been poor before and may well be again. If you enjoy my work and have the means to help me avoid that “again” part, please consider a paid subscription or a one time donation by buying me a beer.