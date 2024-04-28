Babi Yar, Ukraine, 1941-
Srebrenica, Bosnia, 1995-
Gaza, 2024-
Two of the three above atrocities were not paid for by the American government at the expense of its own citizens, not to mention the poor, bloody-damned victims.
The University of Texas at Austin, 1970(I love the American Initiative sign)-
The University of Texas at Austin, 2024-
During the Vietnam War, the US Empire called the antiwar protestors Communists or Communist dupes or ungrateful anti-American brats.
Now, the US Empire calls anti-genocide protestors Hamas or Putin puppets or ungrateful anti-American brats.
In November 2023, the US government said it would ask Israel to investigate itself for committing war crimes like mass executions because, well, just because and STFU, you anti-Semite!
In April 2024, the US government said it would ask Israel to investigate itself for committing war crimes like slaughtering hospital staff and patients and then burying them in mass graves, sometimes while still alive, well, just because and STFU, you anti-Semite!
Every action has an equal an opposite reaction. Throwflame, a company from right here in Cleveland, Ohio, will now sell you a robot dog flamethrower that can spit fire for up to 30 feet. (Great 12 min.video here). Meet the Thermonator!
Price tag? Under $10,000. I’ll just say it’s a pretty good response to the real Cartmans of the world, like Governor Abbott of Texas, who like to order jackbooted thugs on horseback to wade into American citizens exercising their right to peacefully protest on the grounds of the university they are fucking paying for with indentured debt servitude.
Abbott’s idiocy plus Thermonator being available(you can go to their website and buy now!) in Texas can easily equal this-
To all the non-Americans reading this and thinking something along the lines of “You Yanks are fooking daft for having so many guns-and now bloody flamethrowers!-flying around in astronomical numbers,” all I can say is I that you’re probably right since you’re the rest of the world, and I’m certainly not going to suggest you’d be better off if you did the same thing.
OTOH, some good may come from this yet, because this shit scares those in power and there’s really not much they’ve ever been able to do about it. Sometimes, you just have to have a little faith in the American people.
Green Party Presidential candidate Jill Stein, who is Jewish, was arrested at a pro-Palestine protest at Washington University in St. Louis. Newsflash to Democrats: This isn’t how you suppress turnout for third party voters.
OTOH, they do seem bound and determined to make martyrs out of their political opponents. John Adams tried that back in the day. The next election Thomas Jefferson crushed him in a landslide. Damn, talk about bad hair.
“I… informed the coalition members about the difficult operational and strategic situation, which has a tendency to get worse.”—General Aleksandr Syrsky, Ukrainian commander-in-chief, yesterday.
Remember Nafo trolls calling for European taxpayers to “feed the Leopards” by sending the German tanks to Ukraine?
So do the Russians. Captured Leopard tanks will be displayed in Victory Park in Moscow for the upcoming Victory Day(known in the US as V-E Day) celebrations. The Leopards will join these fine examples of NATO military hardware. Whatever happened to those Nafo trolls, anyway?
“Mr Netanyahu, antisemitism is a vile and disgusting form of bigotry that has done unspeakable harm to many millions of people. But please, do not insult the intelligence of the American people by attempting to distract us from the immoral and illegal policies of your extremist and racist government… It is not anti-semitic to hold you accountable for your actions.”—Senator Bernie Sanders, April 25, 2024
Given Bernie’s craven capitulation to the Democrat Party two elections in a row after they cheated him out of the presidential nomination, he would not have said this without permission from someone. This means powerful people in the US Empire’s ruling class have decided that Genocide Ben has become a liability.
It won’t stop there, though. After more photos of mass graves and murdered children come out, more and more capitalists will decide that Israel is more trouble than it’s worth.
Israel, another bell tolls for thee.
Whose the second bell for? The Washington Post reported that Zelensky has vastly “downplayed” the true Ukrainian death tolls. (link to RT for free) So the smaller one’s for you, Puppet of the Empire.
Finally, three cows in Kansas led police officers on a chase for “quite awhile.” Police stubbornly refuse to say just how long quite awhile means, in relation to either OJ Simpson’s Bronco or how long it should really take to corral 3 cattle. Is it just me or are the cows winning the race in this picture?
Thank you for reading, good night, and good luck.
I wonder what the intended usage of flamethrower robot dog is. Seeing how far away you can light your neighbors beard on fire?
There's a big difference between 31,000 dead and half a million. Given that both UKR and RUS are predictably lying propagandistic states at war with one another and the US and the EU and affilated think tanks are also slanted in one direction, can we just split the difference and say a lot of Ukrainians have died? Oh, and some Russians too (more than what the Kremlin says) but less than what the Times of London claims. I can't think of a conflict more drenched in bullshit battlefield stats.