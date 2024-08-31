American Orthodox Rabbi: Israel is Satanic and Other Bad Things
from Due Dissidence
Russell Dobular of Due Dissidence made this brief interview with an Orthodox Rabbi named Weiss protesting at the DNC in Chicago, so it’s kind of hard to call this anti-Semitic, but Zionists and liberals will anyway.
No matter. This is the real, religious Jewish perspective on Israel, and why the desperate Zionist attempts to paint all Jews with their genocidal brush will fail. It’s also less than 9 minutes, always a plus.
SLAM! Thank you for watching. Good day or night, and good luck.
Excellent presentation! Thanks.
Post it and pass it on, people.
He may soon see that Judaism is a false religion and Jesus is the Messiah and Prince of Peace.