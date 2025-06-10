Just four years and not quite five months ago, understandably upset Trump supporters gathered before a Capitol mysteriously depopulated of security forces, and then entered it after FBI and DC Police agents provocateurs in the crowd egged them on.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was recorded saying “We’ve got him!” after she was informed the first of the protestors had entered the Capitol building.

You all remember what the Democrats did. They accused y’all of being insurrectionists trying to overthrow the legitimate government, expanded the Capitol Police to the tune of hundreds of millions of bucks, deplatformed President Trump from Twitter, and did their very best to censor any opinion of which they did not approve on social media.

Have y’all forgotten that? I haven’t, and what I said just a year later still stands:

If you don’t want to read the entire post, here’s the summary: Insurrection, my ass!

It was staged, and the Democrat faithful completely fell for all the bullshit. You remember that, right? Now, hold on to that memory and consider a long-held conservative axiom: That government is best which governs least.

All of you thought the Democrats were guilty of federal government overreach back in 2021. I submit that is exactly what Donald Trump and the authoritarians who surround him in Washington are doing right now.

How does federalizing the California National Guard and sending in a few hundred Marines over the objections of state and local governments conform with that old conservative axiom about governing least?

How does sending ICE in to round up immigrants waiting for day jobs in Home Depot parking lots do anything at all to increase public safety? They knew there would be massive public unrest in response such an action, and that is what they wanted to accomplish, not arresting a hundred or so people just trying to find work.

For that matter, why does ICE exist in the first place? Oh, that’s right! It was the brainchild of people like this:

The Big Dick. The man without a heart. The penultimate neocon who Trump says he despises, and for whom most of you reading this hold nothing but well-earned contempt. The man who, along with one Joe Biden of Delaware, pushed through the Patriot Act establishing this authoritarian Department of Homeland Security just 22 years ago.

Homeland Security. Taking off your shoes at airports or being strip-searched if you don’t comply fast enough. Labeling everything the administration in power, Democrat or Republican, doesn’t like as terrorism.

The suspension of habeas corpus on the mere suspicion of terrorist sympathies, which definition has now been extended to Americans whose only crime is to not like seeing children starved to death on their dime, or who don’t like seeing their neighbors being disappeared and deported to some stinking hellhole without even a hearing.

The authors of the 14th Amendment, in their wisdom, knew that the Bill of Rights must apply to everyone within the jurisdiction of the United States, or they mean nothing because they can be taken away on the whim of whoever happens to be in power.

It is critical to remember that the Bill of Rights does not require the government to do anything. Quite the contrary; it forbids the Federal Government, and state governments as well, from doing anything to abridge those rights for all persons within US jurisdiction.

That includes illegal immigrants. More importantly, it includes YOU. If the Federal Government is allowed to ignore their rights, then some future one will ignore yours. Shit, the last Administration already did that. Do you really think it can’t happen again?

Now let’s look at the timing of all this, shall we? What’s been going on?

Trump’s new taxes on you, aka tariffs, have kerfluffled supply chains and are already adding to inflation, which is, in effect, another tax on you.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump are having a shit-throwing contest, and some of the shit is that Trump is in the Epstein Files and is therefore being blackmailed by a pissant foreign country run by genocidal Jews, and you know it. Maybe you don’t want to admit it, but you know it.

The Ukraine War, which Trump promised to end in a day, still rages, and you are still paying for it.

Trump issues a weekly lament for all those lost Ukrainian and Russian lives, yet he is responsible for enabling the ongoing extermination of women and children in Palestine. Again, you are still paying for it.

Trump and the Navy recently suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Houthis of Yemen.

Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill does absolutely nothing to lower government spending or reduce Big Government. In fact, it makes it even bigger, while cutting its services that actually benefit you. How is this conservative?

And just look at these clowns Trump has surrounded himself with. Pete Hegseth can’t say anything without a drink or two in him. Tulsi Gabbard has revealed herself to have as few principles as AOC. The FBI director looks like a deer in the headlights of a tractor-trailer. Marco Rubio is a crazy anti-Castro Cuban who doesn’t understand jack shit about Russia or China. Scott Bessent is a creature of George Soros and the WEF.

Edit to add: Trump is letting Palantir, the spy tech company in bed with both the CIA and Mossad, use its spyware throughout the US Government. IOW, Trump’s being co-opted by the Deep State right in front of you.

Have any of you thought about any of these things since the Trump Administration sent the troops into LA? If not, then Trump’s effort to distract your attention away from them has succeeded brilliantly, and you need to wake the fuck up.

One last thing. How does rounding up a few thousand illegal aliens, much less a few dozen as happened in LA, improve or even potentially improve your own quality of life? Does it put even a soon-to-be no longer manufactured penny in your pocket? Will it raise your pay? Will it do anything to actually help you?

Besides maybe giving you a brief ooh-rah endorphin rush, no, it won’t, and you will understand that if you stop acting like a good little Democrat cultist feeling the joy of her latest leader’s bratty behavior and just think for a few minutes.

Think please, Trump voters. The rest of us patriotic Americans who revere our constitutional rights and want a better quality of life for our own families need you.

Thank you for reading, and hopefully thinking, good day or night, and good luck.

