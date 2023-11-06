When I added the results of the latest New York Times/Sienna Trump v. Biden poll to my last map, I got this one:

What’s happened in the last few weeks? Oh yeah, Israel started bombing the shit out of Gaza, and according to surviving hospitals some 10,000 people, including at least 5000 children, have been systematically slaughtered by The Only Democracy in the Middle East in less than a month.

The Biden Administration, right up until this poll came out, had been backing Israel No Matter What and accusing anyone who knew ethnic cleansing when they saw it of being anti-Semitic. That narrative was shattered when several thousand American Jews shut down Grand Central Station to let the world know they had a problem with a genocide being conducted in their name.

First, they told us that the Russians were evil for kidnapping Ukrainian children. Then it turned out they were removing the kids from a war zone in accordance with international law when they later returned those, unharmed I might add, whose parents were still in Ukraine.

Now the Israelis are systematically massacring women and children in schools, refugee camps, and hospitals in great job lots and we’re supposed to think of them as the good guys? Sorry, Zionists and Democrats, but that dog don’t hunt. That shit just ain’t gonna fly.

Even Democrats are figuring that out. Now, supposedly, the Biden Administration is asking Israel for a “humanitarian pause” so maybe the Palestinians can get some water and medicine and other stuff necessary for human survival, and if the Israelis refuse? Well, Biden’s helpless, of course. Can’t ask Israel to stop massacring women and children, can we? That would be anti-Semitic.

The thing is, this slaughter is simply too big to be covered up and ignored, and most Americans are decent people. Decent enough, anyway, not to approve of financing the mass murder of up to one million children.

There’s some evidence of that in the polls. That map up there showing Trump winning in a landslide is not because Americans like Trump, or think Joe Biden is even going to be on the ballot. It’s because what Joe Biden’s government is doing right now disgusts them.

And it should.

Thank you for reading and enjoy Standard Time.