I compiled this map using 270 to Win, and on state polls that can be found at Real Clear Politics. The only adjustment I made was to add 3 points to the Republican average, since Republican voters have been consistently undercounted since 2016.

There are no doubt some surprises to political junkies, all bad for the Democrats, especially if Biden is their nominee. Trump’s leading in Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia; all states Biden carried in 2020.

Normally safe Democratic Colorado and Minnesota are tossups.

I think this is due to one, basic reason which I will boil now down to the simplest professional phrase available to political scientists: Biden really sucks.

Share

There’s no federal money for Lahaina, East Palestine, Jackson, Flint, or Detroit. There’s not even an inclination on the part of the Democratic Party to do anything about burgeoning homelessness, insane greedflation in housing and food markets, crushing student loan debt, anything remotely like Medicare-for-all, just preserving the old Medicare, or police forces across the country using Israeli policing tactics on American citizens.

That very much includes racial profiling and randomized, legalized murder of working class people by the police. Black Lives Matter? After Ukraine and now Israel, that isn’t even on the Democrats’ radar, except to complain Black people aren’t supporting Israel enough.

Democratic strategists read the same polls I do. They have to know about this. Maybe that’s why Biden went full George W. Bush and axis of evil and Putin=Hamas=Iran=North Korea on us in his national speech. They’re trying to do a rally round the flag Dubya & 9/11 thing. It’s sickening. Vote for us to cheer on the Team of Good over the Team of Evil!

Meh.

What’s more, Biden sounded like he was appealing to Christian Republicans to support him in the name of Israel. After over ten years of Democrats telling those people that they’re disgusting cultish troglodytes for being Christian and thinking women can’t have penises, now they want them to turn around and support them because Israel?

Come on, man!

Overall though, especially after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said “Absolutely!” when asked if the United States could afford to finance two wars, I think the question the American people have for the Biden Administration is What about us???!!!

Their only answer is to tell us to shut up and get in line. It’s not going to work. Not this time. It’s 2023, not 2003. We’ve seen this flimflam act before.

I’ll bring you more of these maps periodically. Thank you for reading, good day, and good luck.