I don’t have much time at the moment, but wanted to post this while I’m thinking about it. I previously wrote that Seymour Hersh’s expose’ of why and how Joe Biden ordered the destruction of the Nordstream pipeline would lead to the end of NATO. That process has already begun.

In Berlin, a couple of pro-Ukrainians deposited a Russian T-72 tank which had been destroyed in battle in Ukraine in front of the Russian Embassy. It was festooned with Ukrainian flags, and the German Government expressed its support of the gauche gesture.

Thousands of Berliners felt differently, and some of them removed the Ukrainian flags and stomped on them while others decorated the tank with artfully arranged roses and signs calling for peace. Thousands of others demanded Germany exit NATO.

In Genoa, Italian longshoremen, apparently led by the Italian Communist Party, refused to offload weapons for shipment to Ukraine and marched through the city, where they were joined by other political and labor groups and demanded that Italy exit NATO and order all US forces out of Italy.

In France, for the second weekend in a row, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in at least 30 cities demanding an end to French support of Ukraine and for France to exit NATO. Vive la France, baby.

Just search YouTube, Twitter(I posted some of these reports there so if you follow me you can find them easily), or just google it. There are articles in US News and the Guardian.

Once Bakhmut falls to the Russians, and the utter futility and the astronomical costs of continuing to support US Empire policy becomes clear to a majority of Western European people, and it will if it hasn’t already, NATO is over and the repercussions in the US are incalculable to me right now. So please feel free to speculate in the comments.

Gotta go for now. Thanks for reading, good day, and good luck.