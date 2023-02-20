Seymour Hersh’s expose’ of the Biden Administration’s decision to sabotage the Nordstream pipeline has set a number of different chains of events in motion, the consequences of which will prove disastrous for the US Empire. I’ll concentrate on just two of them.

First, he has doomed American hegemony over Europe. As Europeans struggle to deal with skyrocketing utility bills and other major disruptions caused by the Ukraine War, its attendant sanctions on Russia, and the catastrophic effects of those sanctions on their lives, they are not likely to look with favor on the governments who have so meekly submitted to American demands and hubris.

Biden committed an act of war against Germany to make it more dependent on the US for its energy needs and to force it to abide by imperial policy against Russia. NATO is clearly being used to try to weaken Russia without any thought being given to the welfare of the citizens of American’s NATO allies.

This is bound to cause a backlash. Already there is fierce opposition in Sweden to joining NATO and the US puppet government there could easily fall. I doubt Danes and Norwegians will be happy with their governments for going along with Biden’s stupidly monstrous scheme. The British and French governments are facing general strikes that will only intensify, and the first calls for Germany exiting NATO are already being made by irate Germans.

It is entirely possible that NATO will fall apart over the next few years, and Europeans might just decide they are better off making a deal with Russia and China than continuing what has become an abusive relationship with the US.

Second, by structuring the sabotage of the Nordstream pipeline in the most secretive way possible, Biden deliberately failed to even consult Congress before going forward with an act of war against both Germany and Russia. This is a clear violation of the Constitution’s requirement that only Congress can authorize war, not to mention the War Powers Act of 1974.

The Constitution has a term for these actions of Biden’s—High Crimes. If the Republicans had any honor, if they took their oaths seriously and really treasured the Constitution they claim to hold so dear, they’d immediately convene the Judiciary Committee to hold hearings on whether Articles of Impeachment should be introduced against President Biden.

They could use the hearings to prove to the American people that it was never Donald Trump who was a danger to the Republic, but rather Joe Biden who is so stupidly megalomaniacal that he threatened the country’s very existence by attacking a nuclear-armed power in secret.

They should, and there should be enough Democrats in the Senate to vote to remove Biden for the good of the country, but is there any chance of that happening?

Well, since I am talking about Republicans, I’ll let the Duke have the last word on that subject.

OK, maybe a couple of Republicans will call for Biden’s impeachment, but they’ll never actually do it for the right reasons. Regardless, as word of this betrayal spreads and more Americans actually come to understand what maniacs we have in Washington making existential decisions, things will start to happen here.

What those things will be are not exactly clear to me right now. It’s hard to say, but I know something’s coming.

Thank you for reading. Good night, and good luck.