Trump won in a landslide that I and many others saw coming.

Not only did Trump win the Electoral College, but he won the popular vote, so now you can’t even complain about the Founding Fathers’ bulwark against popular democracy.

Exit polls show that a clear majority of the working class, defined as Americans making less than $100,000 a year, did one of two things. They either voted for Trump or they stayed home. Why would they do this, you ask?

There are three principle reasons—gaslighting, inflation, and genocide.

The gaslighting goes back at least 32 years, to Bill Clinton’s election in 1992. I voted for Slick Willie back then due to four promises he made to me and other working class people that year—to use the “peace dividend” caused by the end of the Cold War to help Americans in America, to veto NAFTA if it ever crossed his desk, to do something about our abominable for-profit healthcare system, and to expand the Earned Income Tax Credit to more working class families.

His opponent, Poppy Bush, amazed us by not knowing what a bar code scanner was.

And we were in a recession. Of course Clinton won!

Credit where credit is due—Clinton did expand the EITC and my tax refund went up by about $1000 a year at the time, but that’s it. The other three promises were bald-faced lies. The Democrats in Congress and the White House either did the exact opposite or did nothing. I voted for Ralph Nader in 1996 and 2000.

In 2008, I and tens of millions of other working class Americans were thoroughly bamboozled by Barack Obama. He promised, well, damned near everything we wanted! Including codifying Roe v. Wade into Federal law!

What did he deliver? A bailout for Wall Street, a grifting scheme called Obamacare that enriched health insurance corporations, five brand new wars, millions of Americans losing their homes to the banks, lots of excuses and blame on others for his veritable plethora of broken promises, not to mention accusations of racism or self-hatred for anyone who pointed these things out.

Things just got worse as Obama prepared to exit the White House. Identity politics supplanted all economic class analysis. Everything bad was caused by tribalism, racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, never by Democrats themselves or the corrupt capitalist system off of which all of their politicians and NGOs grift.

And you, Democratic voters, were instructed by the politicians and media you decided to trust to attack anyone who disagreed with these tribalist smears, to refuse to associate with them as friends or even immediate family, to close your own eyes and ears and believe wholeheartedly what they said was your duty to believe.

Share

Here’s an example. My wife showed me a Facebook friend’s post(who is no longer such a “friend”), where they damned the “SHEEPLE”(caps theirs) for placing a higher priority on the cost of gas and groceries than on saving “democracy,” whatever that means when we have been living in a kleptocracy for at least a generation.

Only someone who is wealthy enough not to be affected by the rising prices of food, fuel and housing is capable of even thinking of such a thing, much less going out of their way to insult and degrade those who are.

The gaslighting doesn’t end here. It’s everywhere and it’s obvious to most of us now. Hillary Clinton blamed Russia for her 2016 defeat, and any of you who still believe that Russiagate was a thing are still bamboozled. It never happened. It’s been thoroughly debunked, just as Hunter Biden’s laptop was proven in court to indeed exist in spite of the Party’s claims to the contrary.

The American working class was instructed to project all of our hopes and dreams onto first Obama, then Hillary, then Joe Biden, and then Kamala Harris. We were told to project all of our darkest fears onto Donald Trump, who is just a rich real estate baron from New York with a gift for self-promotion and an innate ability to read a room.

And, I must say after the assassination attempt last July 13th, a man with some real courage. Cowards don’t stand up like this after somebody damned near murdered them. Secure locations are for chickenhawks like George W. Bush and Dick Cheney, not Donald Trump. Again, credit where credit is due.

Inflation is real. It’s devastating. It’s why Ford lost in 1976, Carter lost in 1980, and why neither Biden nor Harris had any real chance this year. Their only hope of winning was to con enough voters into fearing the guy who presided over a time of little inflation and no new wars more than those who had actually caused or allowed those things to happen.

They did this by using the federal government to pressure social media companies into censoring political speech, which is a clear violation of the First Amendment to anyone who knows the difference between a dog and a cat. And they expected Americans to go along with this? Why yes, they did, and no, we refused.

They tried to mandate an experimental and highly profitable vaccine, and told us that a respiratory virus could be fended off with masks and lockdowns. They replaced science with propaganda. All that was fended off was the prosperity of over a hundred million Americans when the lockdowns destroyed their ability to earn a living.

Buy me a coffee

Finally, there are two huge foreign policy albatrosses the Democrats deliberately hung around their own necks—the Ukraine War and the Gaza Genocide.

Democrats, you expect us to believe that Ukraine is a democracy invaded by a ruthless dictatorship, when it was the Ukrainian government ethnically cleansing Russians from the Donbass that triggered Russian intervention and which later banned all opposition political parties and even the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, all the while whining that we need to send more, more, more to the most corrupt country in Europe.

The gaslighting achieved whole new levels of revulsion after Israel began its systematic genocide of Palestinian Arabs in October of last year. Now, we not only have to endure tens of billions going to Ukraine to continue a hopeless war of attrition against Russia for MIC fun and profit, but tens of billions more to enable the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of women and children who have never done any harm to America.

What did we, the American working class, get? Scorn. Derision. Condescension. Orders. Threats. Censorship. Contempt. Screaming. Hatred. Malign neglect. For examples of the latter, just go to Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, western Virginia and eastern Tennessee. See how little federal money goes to American hurricane victims.

See how much goes to Ukrainian neo-Nazis and genocidal Israeli maniacs.

Share

In short, the Democratic Party did unto us exactly what they warned us Trump would do if he was re-elected, when he hadn’t done any of that for 4 years as President of the United States. Four years which are well within living memory. Four years which we were to pretend never happened.

They demanded that we believe in an identity politics illusion that they just made up, and not the evidence which material reality threw in our faces every time we bought groceries or gasoline or paid the rent, and every time we saw the latest atrocity IDF “soldiers” proudly posted on Tik-Tok.

It was too much bullshit and not enough bacon.

That, Harris voters, is why your candidate was so soundly rejected by the majority of the American people. That is why at least 10 million people who voted for Biden last time either voted for Trump or wrote in a fictional character or voted Green or stayed home. That is why if you look at turnout in any Democratic county this year, it is down from 4 years ago and the percentage of the vote for Trump is up.

That’s why you lost every swing state and damned near several more, and that’s why I was able to predict Trump would get 312 Electoral College votes a week before he really did.

Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

Buy me a Coffee

If you appreciate my scribbling, please share this post and consider becoming a paid monthly subscriber or making one-time donation by buying me a coffee to help keep me scribbling.

Share