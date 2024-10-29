Everything I know about political guesstimating science and the way polls move in American elections tells me Trump is going to win the Electoral College in a week.

It looks like Georgia and Arizona are lost causes for Harris. $kamala’s Trolling for Suburban Republican Women Tour in the Midwest with Liz Cheney inspired them to mail in their ballots early—for Trump.

If anything, Harris is closer in North Carolina than I thought she’d be, and Nevada has a small population, so it doesn’t take much to swing the state. Still, Trump leads most polls in both states.

Worse news for Harris are local polls from states like New Hampshire, Minnesota and Virginia, which show Trump within 3% in each. If one or all of them go for Trump, this map will end up being far too kind of a prediction for $kamala.

Barring massive election fraud, coups, plagues, or alien invasions, Harris is

Trudeau, it’s a really good bet to say you’re next.

