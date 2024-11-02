This video is for all of you out there who just don’t understand why so many Americans genuinely like Donald Trump. It’s real simple—of the few choices they have, he really is the most likeable as a human being. Why, he’s not afraid to laugh at himself!

When has Kamala Harris ever suggested that it is permissible to laugh at her? She is of course accomplished, intelligent, and even more importantly, a symbol of diversity triumphant. Any mockery or ridicule is always painted as coming from a wellspring of hatred, and self-deprecation is completely alien to her.

Which makes her, to anyone not indoctrinated into the Democult or suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, a total fraud, lacking in both humanity and humility. Here’s the video. It’s only 12 minutes long. Note: It was podcast on Halloween, hence the orange background and Russell Dobular in various disguises. Don’t take them literally all the time, either. They are satirists.

The Trump campaign screwed up in Madison Square Garden by featuring a relatively unknown comedian who couldn’t get away with a very unfunny joke about Puerto Rico. The Democrats screamed Hitler! Joe Biden took things one step further, and described all Trump supporters as “garbage,” and Trump, whose greatest political strength is his ability to read a room, jumped all over it.

He describes how his team came up with this stunt of riding in a garbage truck in maybe 30 minutes. He makes fun of his own vanity at the rally in Green Bay, and if you watch without filters and prejudgment, chances are he will make you laugh.

Trump is comfortable with working class people. He’s the guy most of us would rather have a beer with. Would Kamala even drink beer? He seems so much more human, so much more relatable.

It may seem to be a stupid reason for voting for someone, and it isn’t enough for me personally, but it’s a real reason why so many Americans will vote for him, and one of the main reasons he will most likely win the election on Tuesday.

Trump’s humanity does offer one slender reed of hope for the near future, for he would far rather ride in a garbage truck and laugh at himself in front of a crowd than to call the families of service members killed in imperial war to thank them for their loved ones’ sacrifice for the Empire.

I can’t help but think that the reverse is true with Kamala Harris, and there are tens of millions of Americans who see the same thing I do. So if and when Trump wins, remember he did so not because of some intrinsic hatred of The Other, but because he comes across as more genuine than his preselected and coronated opponent.

That’s just how it is.

Thank you for reading and watching, have a great weekend, and join me in looking forward to that wonderful Wednesday coming soon when the political ads disappear until next time.

