One of the few remaining Muslim MSNBC anchors highlighted a swing state poll on American aid to Israel in the midst of a genocide, and Due Dissidence(and thus myself) picked it up.

Fun results from the YouGov poll discussed in the video:

Support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza among all likely voters: Pennsylvania: 75% Michigan: 74% Wisconsin: 75%

Support for conditioning or restricting American aid to Israel in order to achieve an end to the slaughter among all likely voters: Pennsylvania: 51% Michigan: 56% Wisconsin: 61%



That’s pretty stark. Any political advisor who only cared about winning the election would tell his candidate to pivot their position on Gaza to something like, “After I’m elected President, on Day One I will suspend all military aid to Israel until Benjamin Netanyahu, who only opposes peace so he can stay in power, is no longer Prime Minister of Israel and is replaced by someone who is willing to negotiate in good faith.”

Then they’d carry all of those swing states and win the election for sure. AIPAC would throw a tantrum and pour a billion bucks or so into the other candidate’s campaign, and would still lose if the first candidate invoked American nationalism and decried foreign interference in our election.

That won’t happen, of course. Trump will continue to say $kamala hates Israel, which is every bit as true as his claim that illegal Haitian immigrants in Ohio are eating dogs and cats(fun fact: the Haitians are in Ohio legally, and while they sometimes eat a few of the thousands of geese ambling around that no one will miss, there is zero evidence of consumed canines or felines).

$kamala will continue to spew word salads staunchly supporting Israel while pretending to care about dead Arabs, because of course a woman of color simply must care because her ethnicity and gender make her morally superior, but it’s complicated so nothing can change until Israel says it can.

Neither candidate, and neither wing of the corrupted uniparty, care what the voters want because the United States is not a democratic republic, but a kleptocracy with sham elections every bit as genuine as an old Soviet Potemkin Village.

Nonetheless, these polls are important. They show that most Americans are fundamentally decent people who don’t like being made to pay to massacre women and children in job lots, and they demonstrate to the world that American democracy, what there was of it, has been moribund at best for a very long time.

These polls are also more bells tolling for Israel. They show that Boycott, Divest & Sanction(BDS) in America can destroy the Israeli economy no matter what our kleptocracy wants, for we Americans do know how to vote with our pocketbooks.

In the end, money talks, bullshit walks, empires fall, and genocidal regimes perish.

Thank you for watching and reading, have a great weekend, and don't give up.

