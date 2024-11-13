Here’s my belated video of the week, and the people who should pay the most attention are those of you who want to stop the genocidal maniacs of Israel, wherever you are and whoever you may be.

Here’s your most steadfast, determined, and effective ally ever announcing his arrival on the world stage, standing up to the arch-Zionist Rabbi Shmuley his own self. It’s the guy wearing this.

The seven minute video is available only on Rumble, no doubt due to Zionist censorship. In it, a young white male Trump supporter, literally wrapped in an American flag, tells this guy,

exactly what he thinks of him and where he should go.

Shmuley made the mistake of assuming that the guy was a Zionist just because he was a Trumper, and then in his astonished rage falls off the anti-Semitic trope tree and hits every branch on the way down, to paraphrase Russell Dobular, who is himself a New York Jew and therefore ought to know.

Shmuley begins the debacle by asking the Trumper, “Do you support Israel?” The response is “Absolutely not.” Hilarity ensues.

The Trumper asks some good questions, such as “How is Israel our ally?,” and makes it clear that, in his mind, one cannot place one’s loyalty to another country over that of America if one is an American citizen, and he thinks that Israel’s interests are opposed to those of the United States.

He is correct, pro-Palestine people. He is also a representative of the most powerful ally you will ever have in your quest for Palestinian self-determination—the American people who want to see their very real needs addressed first, and who are perfectly willing to let the rest of the world look after itself.

Don’t let Trump’s pro-Israeli policies thus far fool you into believing all, or even most, of his voters are your enemies. If you do, that is the greatest gift you can ever bestow upon your Zionist foes. Cultivate the Trumpers, and you will win.

As Russell Dobular says, the Trump voters are not loyal to the neocon foreign policy establishment at all. In fact, they openly despise that bunch. Many of them realize that Zionism is part and parcel of that establishment, which wishes to expend their treasure, not to mention their blood, overseas.

They’re not morally reprehensible people. They are ordinary Americans who just want to lead a good life and don’t want to have anything to do with a bloody genocide. They especially don’t like paying for one, they’re sick of being lied to, they want something done for them, and they are paying attention.

Here is our chance, pro-Palestine people. Here is our opportunity, those of us who detest genocide. Our first goal must be the termination of American support for Israel, and that can be achieved in just a few years with the backing of people like this young man in the video.

The paradigm shift is truly here and now. The end of American support for Israel is no longer an impossible dream. It’s potential reality just around the corner. Funny how paradigm shifts work like that, but they do, and we shouldn’t ignore any opportunities thrown our way.

The most delicious thing about all of this is that the Zionists won’t even know what’s coming for them until it’s too late. They live in a perverse fantasy world, locked into it by their own insane ideology. Rabbi Shmoley’s outraged astonishment illustrates this point very well indeed—he obviously could not understand this quietly determined, implacable enemy he was facing.

The Christians say their god works in mysterious ways, and I’m sure Muslims have a similar saying about Allah. What can be more inspired or brilliant than ending the abomination of Israel by means of those who voted for the man most praised by the likes of Shmoley and Netanyahu?

Thank you for reading and hopefully watching, good day or night, and good luck.

