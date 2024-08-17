This week I just had to do a twofer, especially since a major power outage disrupted my life last week. First up, this 25 minute Due Dissidence video with Craig “Pasta” Jardula as a guest, and I really like Pasta. He did excellent work in Maui not so long ago.

The video starts with the New York Times, and Joe Biden, bragging about inflation being under 3%. They remind me of me and other Democrats in 1980 saying inflation was down, and people looking at me like I was a member of some crazy cult, which in fact I was.

Here’s a sample of what Jimmy Carter was facing on inflation in 1980:

The Democrats demanded that we discipline our spending, and our borrowing, in order to help bring down inflation, which then was over 13% a year. Food, fuel and housing price rises were still counted then, so our real inflation rate right now is probably even higher than than that.

But the voters were at fault for not noticing how much better everything was getting, the ignoramuses! Yeah, I swallowed that stupid Party line, but I was only 21 at the time and still in a college bubble.

Ronald Reagan carried 44 states that November.

The first half of the Due Dissidence video focuses on Joe Biden, like the authoritarian Fascist that he is, ordering the press to report he’s done a great job on inflation, and at about the 4:30 minute mark they show JD Vance’s response to that, which was old-school politically good. Vance looked sharp here, but you’ll see that Pasta won’t let Trump off the hook on that issue in the second half.

After all, just what is Trump going to do about inflation? And don’t give me Drill, Baby Drill and cutting regulations so business can thrive. Reagan promised that as well, and did it, and we still had inflation at the end of his first term so I already know that’s a line of

Any video that pops both the Democrats and Trump on inflation is worth a watch, IMHO, so I hope you enjoy it.

The second one is Glenn Greenwald, available only on Rumble, hammering $kamala Harris for not having a single interview or press conference since she was selected as the Democratic Party nominee, and the press for not raising hell about it.

In case it didn’t show up clearly, here’s another link to it:

System Update with Glenn Greenwald

It’s 35 minutes long, but Greenwald was an attorney, and his logic here is classic, relentless Glenn. He shows just how authoritarian the Democratic Party has become, how subservient much of the corporate media is to it, and says that right now they are the most dangerous political party on the planet.

He’s not wrong.

Thanks for reading, and watching, and please let me know what you think of these videos if you have the time.

Good day or night and good luck as always.

