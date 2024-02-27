Over a century of anti-Communist propaganda, and some Communists who did terrible things, frequently cause confusion with readers who see “Bolshevik” and automatically think I’m a Stalinist, or “Marxist” and think I’m some woke shitlib.

A lot of people think Communist or Bolshevik equals authoritarian or totalitarian, and given the propaganda and narratives that Americans have been fed since 1917, that’s really no surprise.

I don’t want to turn away potential readers by an easily misinterpreted moniker, therefore I’m changing the name of the site to Ohio Barbarian’s Revolutionary American Commentary, for that is still accurate but is less puzzling for many.

I am for a revolution to overthrow a government that has grown tyrannical, just like my ancestor who served in George Washington’s Continental Army from White Plains to Yorktown was. I have the right, and perhaps the duty, to call for that because I am an American. Therefore I’m a revolutionary American.

Simple.

Thank you for your continued support.