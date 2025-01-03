2024 was a great year for my little Substack column. I went from about 300 subscribers to over 1400!

Thank you all, and that’s great, but my paying subscribers have hovered right around 20 all year. I would like to do better. I’m retiring later this year, so I really need to do better. I’ve noticed that if one doesn’t have at least 100 paying subscribers, one doesn’t get as much visibility as those who do, so I’m going to conduct an experiment to see if I can get closer to that magic orange checkmark.

I can’t lower the monthly subscription price below $5 because Substack won’t let me, so that’s unchanged. For the rest of January only(and maybe past Ground Hog Day if I forget, which is entirely possible), you can now subscribe to Ohio Barbarian’s Revolutionary American Commentary for just $30 for a whole year!

It is literally the best I can do. There also has to be some incentive. I wanted to have free comments for a time and then have them automatically paywalled, but Substack won’t let me do that, either.

It will let me paywall older posts, and that’s what I’ve done. Effectively immediately, only paying subscribers can view my posts older than 90 days, which is a lot longer than many other posters allow. If you want to read something older than that and are flat broke, I understand. Send me a chat and I’ll ask

or someone how to comp you in.

Please let me know what you think about this, especially if you are a free subscriber now. If it doesn’t work, I can always change it.

As always, thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.

Afraid of commitment? No worries. You can help immensely with a one-time donation.

Buy me a Coffee

Follow me on Bluesky