The first casualty, as with any other war, was truth. The lies about Hamas raping women and beheading babies is proof enough of that. That was no surprise, but the second casualty followed it swiftly to the morgue before its body was even cold, and that one did catch a lot of people by surprise.

As rapidly as #MeToo disappeared as soon as

resurfaced to point her finger at Joe Biden, most of the social and legacy media chatter about Gay Pride, trans-this-and-that, white supremacy, the myriad versions of the great replacement theory, Covidiot posturing and fearmongering, and even Russia!

faded to a dull crackling of background static.

Russia! RUSSIA!

I guess it is hard to compete with images like this

with this.

Somehow, either castigating or defending Fay & Fluffy no longer feels quite so urgent when a child is dying every few minutes in a systematic, calculated, ruthless ethnic cleansing campaign being financed by one’s own government while that same government does no more to help those hurting in one’s own neighborhood than it does the poor, bloody-damned Palestinians.

The Gaza Genocide, coming hard on the heels of a proxy war with Russia that the American Empire is clearly losing, during a time of inflation with skyrocketing housing costs,

food costs,

used cars selling for more than new Rolls Royces used to,

have slapped the American public in the face with what is important to our ruling class, and what is not.

Israel’s important. Containing the rise of Russia and China is important. Making the European vassal states more dependent on the United States for their energy needs is important.

Staying in the ruling class themselves is important. Increasing their own stock portfolios by methods both legal and illegal are important(tip o’ the hat to Nancy Pelosi). Finding new sources of mineral wealth in the developing world and extracting it in the most profitable manner possible is important.

Making sure Big Pharma profits by encouraging people to take untested jabs of experimental viral thingies is important.

The general welfare of the American people is not important, but censoring them from complaining about their condition and who put them there, and preventing them from redressing their grievances at the ballot box, those things are important.

Fay & Fluffy? Well, they were useful to the ruling class for awhile because they were so colorfully controversial and distracting, but now the American people are starting to look at things like being able to pay our rent or mortgage and put food on the table as difficult daily challenges(how’s that for understatement?) and figuring out just who is responsible for the state of affairs in which we find ourselves, and we look up and see the Democrats in charge, dismissing our complaints as if we were ignorant peasants who are just too stupid to understand how wonderful they are.

We don’t see Fay & Fluffy when we look up. Most of us don’t care about Fay & Fluffy one way or the other. We do care about our own families and neighborhoods. We don’t like paying a foreign nation to slaughter women and children, whose men never did us any harm, by the tens of thousands.

We especially don’t like the fact that our children cannot lead material lives as good as ours were just so that a tiny minority of people can have wealth and power beyond the dreams of JP Morgan and John D. Rockefeller, and we know that things are only getting worse.

Sooner or later, we will do something about it, and our ruling class really won’t like us when we do. Thanks to the death of the distraction called Woke, that day is now sooner than it was.

Thank you for reading and have a good day.