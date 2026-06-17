Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

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MissAnneThrope's avatar
MissAnneThrope
1d

The casual lack of concern by International leaders about the genocides they're enabling is gutting. It's all just transactional finance. Period. Full stop. They DGAF about human beings. I honestly can't conceive of that world view. And yet it dominates.

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Mark Taylor's avatar
Mark Taylor
1dEdited

In the meantime, any member of Congress or anyone in a primary for Congress needs to be asked in public whenever possible two questions:

1) Are you American first or Israel first.

2) Are you now or have you ever accepted any amount of campaign funding with any Zionist/Israeli PAC.

If the answers are not a definitive 'America' and 'No' one cannot morally support a candidate.

If that means you don't vote, fine. For every voter who abstains it undermines any hollow pretense that we have a legitimate political system. (Hint: We don't.)

Time to throw out all the bipartisan trash, reset and start over.

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