IMHO, the best frequent guest Jimmy Dore has is Kurt Metzger. A comedian who grew up as a Jehovah’s Witness, he can spot a cultist a mile away and start making fun of them before they can get within proselytizing range.

If you start at about 5:45 in the video, you’ll hear the remark that triggered this post:

Metzger makes the perfect analogy of “school girl cafeteria politics” while discussing Code Pink’s groveling rejection of Marjorie Taylor Green after the congresswoman posed with Code Pink anti-Ukraine War protesters whom Bernie Sanders had had arrested. In her tweet of the photo, MTG said “We don’t agree on most things, but we all agree Congress should STOP funding the war in Ukraine.”

Yeah, well, what’s wrong with that? If you really want to end the Russo-Ukrainian War, then you have no choice but to think “Good for MTG!” and hopefully, “Good, let’s get together and stop that particular war, at least!”

Is that the reaction of the official American left, meaning all the people and organizations the corporate media refers to as left? Oh, hell no! Even the ones MTG went out of her way to publicly agree with are afraid the mean girls might see them sitting at the same table, might make fun of them, might shun them.

Might cut off their flow of donations from all those shitlib Democrat cultists out there. Those people might as well say, “Eeew! Everyone knows Marjorie is gross and blond and has guns and cooties! She’s icky and hates trans people! We’re not going to send you any more money unless you say you’re really sorry for standing next to her right now!”

And Code Pink obliged. They weren’t the only ones. The video talks about the embubbled Briahna Joy Gray doing the same thing, which launched a rant so good from Metzger that host and Chicagoan Pasta Jardula loved it. Raw Story howled that MTG “opportunistically approached” the protesters as they were being released from police custody.

Apparently, MTG not only has cooties, but is sinisterly trying to infiltrate them into the left. Oh Noes!

This same phenomenon shows up every single time some designated right-winger, whether they really are or not, really does outflank the Democratic Party to its left by doing something like refusing to support an imperialistic war.

Since the Democrats pursue Fascist, imperialist, oligarchical policies, that has become increasingly easy to do of late. Trump did it all the time without even trying. Like, you know, refusing to start a war with Iran, negotiating with the Taliban to split from Afghanistan, stimulus checks, enhanced Medicaid and unemployment, things like that.

The thing to learn from all this is that all of those people who are in any way affiliated with the great Democratic Party moneylaundering network of corporations, think tanks, NGOs like the ACLU and Code Pink, are all connected with money controlled by capitalist interests who don’t give a shit about the things those organizations were founded to advance or oppose, but who now control the salaries of all their managers and employees.

Always apply that standard to those who claim to be “progressive” or “left” but continue to support Democrats, and you will understand why many of them do that, and are so desperate to avoid really thinking about why that they hide behind mean girl drama.

Then mock them without mercy.

Thank you for reading, good day, and good luck.