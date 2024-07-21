On Thursday, July 18, the Washington Post published a story saying Barack Obama said Joe Biden should “seriously reconsider” his re-election bid.
On Friday, July 19, billionaire Michael Moritz, a HUGE Democratic donor, said,
I would vote for Biden, but I would not give another penny to any fund-raising appeals from Democrats.
Just two days later, Biden announced he would not run for re-election after all and endorsed Kamala Harris. His endorsement was immediately followed by that of the Clintons. Sorry,, but the grift prevented another shot at Her Turn.
That’s because if the Democratic nominee is anyone other than Cackling Kamala, simply because she was a candidate on the ticket, the campaign would be required by law to refund over $250 million in campaign donations to the original donors.
See how this works? The grift must flow, the Grifting Guild has embargoed Joe Biden, therefore Joe must go.
This is the democracy to which Donald Trump is an existential threat, according to Democrats. Any questions?
So it goes...
That is exactly how I thought it would go. The Money. Some are also saying this represents a victory of the Obama camp over the Clinton camp. Two horrible camps fighting over which one gets the money and the power.
DU is once again closed to outsiders. Likely trying to figure out how to install Hillary to Her Rightful Throne. Reminds me a bit, come to think of it, of Daenerys T. - the signs of madness were always there, and she did not just snap - she just went full on Daenerys. Which is what scares me about cackling-over-death Hillary. The poor folk just need to know their place.