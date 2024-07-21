On Thursday, July 18, the Washington Post published a story saying Barack Obama said Joe Biden should “seriously reconsider” his re-election bid.

On Friday, July 19, billionaire Michael Moritz, a HUGE Democratic donor, said,

I would vote for Biden, but I would not give another penny to any fund-raising appeals from Democrats.

Just two days later, Biden announced he would not run for re-election after all and endorsed Kamala Harris. His endorsement was immediately followed by that of the Clintons. Sorry, Morgthorak the Undead , but the grift prevented another shot at Her Turn.

That’s because if the Democratic nominee is anyone other than Cackling Kamala, simply because she was a candidate on the ticket, the campaign would be required by law to refund over $250 million in campaign donations to the original donors.

See how this works? The grift must flow, the Grifting Guild has embargoed Joe Biden, therefore Joe must go.

This is the democracy to which Donald Trump is an existential threat, according to Democrats. Any questions?

