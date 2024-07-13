According to the New York Times yesterday morning, donors told a top Democratic Party super-PAC, Future Forward, that they were pausing at least $90 million in donations.

Within hours, Politico’s front page was dominated by stories of Democrat politicians calling for Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

Yesterday, Biden was an hour late for a Zoom meeting with the Hispanic Caucus and a congresscritter told him directly that the Party needed a new nominee.

This is the real death knell for the Biden campaign because the Democratic Party isn’t really a political party at all; it’s a vast moneylaundering operation with a simple prime directive: The grift must flow.

Just like the ruling oligarchy in Dune, the Party depends on one thing for its very life’s blood, except instead of spice it’s everything from campaign donations to Democrat-affiliated NGOs, think tanks, media outlets, and a whole interconnecting network of mutually supporting grifting operations.

The money flows round and round, whether the Party is in power or out, but the greatest grifting extravaganza of them all is the presidential election campaign every four years. If wealthy donors decide to sit this one out, that’s like the Fremen blowing up a BIG spice mine on Arrakis.

Or ten.

NGOs could go under. Media outlets will lose massive advertising revenue. Democrat think tanks might be so impacted they have to lay off more shills who will then be amazed at the disdainful reception they will receive on Substack.

The grift won’t flow, and that is what makes Joe Biden’s continued candidacy unacceptable to the real movers and shakers of the Party.

Their problem is that the demented old SOB they themselves installed in the White House refuses to leave! Biden hates and resents them, especially the Obamas and their circle, much like both Nixon and LBJ hated the Kennedys. And the Presidency is Joe & Jill’s Precious and they won’t give it up!

Talk about karma.

What to do? I don’t know, I ain’t them thank the gods, but I imagine they’ll make Jill and Hunter Biden an offer they can’t refuse, and if that doesn’t work they’ll order Kamala and the Cabinet to 25th Amendment Joe Biden’s demented ass.

One way or the other, if Biden is not the Democrat nominee in November, it’s because he obstructed the grift flow and had to be removed.

Not because he is enabling a genocide.

Not because he provoked a war with Russia that has killed hundreds of thousands, risks nuclear war, and seems hellbent on militarizing Europe.

Not because he totally hosed the border.

Not because his administration is responsible for the worst inflation since the 1980s.

Not because he opened up more oil & gas drilling on federal land than Trump ever did.

Not even because he really is demented and utterly incapable of handling the duties of the presidency.

Not because (add as many good reasons as you like in the comments).

Because, and only because, The Grift Must Flow!

