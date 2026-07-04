Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jbnw's avatar
jbnw
1dEdited

I love the idea to make war harder to start. Is the US in a war in Ukraine, or is providing weapons and financing a war a separate issue?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ohio Barbarian
MissAnneThrope's avatar
MissAnneThrope
6h

It's tricky trying to word legislation that doesn't have a loophole. The biggie, to me, is at minium overturning Citizens United. But how do we keep the lobbyists from literally writing the legislation and legislators willingly taking payoffs? Even if they become "illegal," there's almost always a workaround. Question for the ages: why do crooks rise to power? Enjoy the 4th. Just another day in paradise! (OB: hope your wife is home, at minimum recovering nicely, or better!)

Reply
Share
2 replies by Ohio Barbarian and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ohio Barbarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture