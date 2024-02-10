Tucker Carlson recently interviewed Vladimir Putin, in the Kremlin no less, and the American liberal establishment is losing their minds. They have good reason to do so, for Vladimir Putin told a whole lot of truth they don’t want Americans, or Europeans for that matter, to hear.

The interview is well over 2 hours long. On Tucker Carlson’s website, he breaks it down into 12 sections, including the introduction, if you want to watch it in segments. I also used Substack’s own

Within hours, the interview already had over a hundred million views on XTwitter alone, so I guess my view on Tucker’s website doesn’t count. Anyway, this interview might just be a turning point.

Putin was calm, relaxed, thoughtful, and displayed a healthy sense of humor. He didn’t trip over his tongue once, never talked about his hairy legs or sniffed a young girl’s hair, and didn’t even confuse Mexico with Egypt, which is hard to do for Joe Biden because both have pyramids and brown people.

I thought one of his Putin’s best, and funniest, observations came after Carlson asked him why he didn’t share Russian intelligence data to show the US blew up the Nordstream pipeline and thus score a propaganda victory;

In the war of propaganda, it is very difficult to defeat the United States because the United States controls all the world's media and many European media. The ultimate beneficiary of the biggest European media are American financial institutions. Don't you know that?

Boom! The stomping of Western media feet just caused an earthquake somewhere. Well, Putin did forget to mention Big Pharma’s dominant role, but he’s just a Russian so he can’t truly understand the visceral insanity and utter brutality of the capitalist health care system like we sophisticated Americans and, more so by the day, British, do.

Putin was a fountainhead of information the US Empire’s foreign policy managers don’t want you to know, much less to think about. He told the story of a naive Russian leadership who thought once they got rid of Soviet Communism and dismantled the Soviet Empire, they would be welcomed into a prosperous family of nations.

Instead, they watched NATO expand east while US Empire managers sought to break Russia up into small, controllable states. Putin accurately explains why at some length;

After all, this is a policy of pressure. NATO expansion, support for the separatists in Caucasus. Creation of a missile defense system. These are all elements of pressure. Pressure, pressure, pressure. Then dragging Ukraine into NATO is all about pressure, pressure, pressure. Why? I think, among other things, because excessive production capacities were created. During the confrontation with the Soviet Union. There were many centers created and specialists on the Soviet Union who could not do anything else. They convinced the political leadership that it is necessary to continue chiseling Russia, to try to break it up, to create on this territory several quasi state entities, and to subdue them in a divided form, to use their combined potential for the future struggle with China.

“Excessive production capacities were created(in the United States).” Eisenhower’s warning 64 years ago about the military-industrial complex flares in bright neon. We sure had excessive weapons production capacity when the Soviets fell in 1991, did we not?

By the time the Cold War ended, the MIC was so entrenched and so dominant in the American government that dismantling the war machine and diverting all that money, knowledge and skill into more peaceful pursuits like designing airplanes whose doors don’t fall off in mid-flight, or trains that can go hundreds of miles at hundreds of miles an hour without derailing, was completely unthinkable to the American ruling class.

Now, there’s not nearly so much excess weapons production capacity because most of it has been sent to Ukraine and wrecked by the Russians, so it would be a brilliantly excellent idea for American leadership to say, “Well, that’s all gone and didn’t work out so good, so why don’t we start spending money on other things, like, oh…safe food or adequate housing and medical care?”

Yeah, I know, Uncle Vlad. Not gonna happen anytime soon.

Putin told the story of the rise of the BRICS countries, and others such as Indonesia, as something inevitable that must be accepted and to which every country must adapt;

The BRICs countries accounted for only 16%(of the world economy) in 1992, but now their share is greater than that of the G7(ie the US, Canada, Europe, Japan). It has nothing to do with the events in Ukraine. This is due to the trends of global development and world economy, as I mentioned just now. And this is inevitable. This will keep happening. It is like the rays of the sun. You cannot prevent the sun from rising. You have to adapt to it. How do the United States adapt with the help of force sanctions, pressure, bombings and use of armed forces? This is about self conceit. Your political establishment does not understand that the world is changing under objective circumstances.

This reminds me of a Kansas song back in the 1970s, Cheyenne Anthem.

But we cannot endure like the earth and the mountains

Life is not ours to keep, for a new sun is rising.

The Cheyenne were singing about the new sun of the Western peoples, the new sun of the United States at the time. Now we Americans find ourselves on the receiving end of their message, as our time of global dominance ends. It is inevitable. It is our destiny, and we cannot avoid it any more than the Cheyenne could.

The only choice we have now is how we handle it, how we adapt. Unlike the Cheyenne, we have no invading army on our doorstep, so we can adapt gracefully, humanely, and profitably for over 99% of us. Or we can drag our feet, throw tantrums and military interventions, and ultimately collapse into chaos while the rest of the world moves on.

There is more to this interview, much more, including the oddity of the politician extending the interview to say just one more thing instead of the journalist. I haven’t touched at least half of the content, most of which is a very detailed discussion about the events leading up to the Russian intervention in Ukraine, and the failed peace initiatives since, but I figure most of my readers are already familiar with them, and Putin revealed nothing I didn’t already know on those topics.

I strongly recommend you watch it for yourself, and take no one else’s word for it, for there are already plenty of someone else’s already distorting everything Putin said, calling for Carlson to be exiled from the US for daring to practice unauthorized journalism, or focusing on irrelevant details like the spaciousness of the Kremlin room and the excessive whiteness thereof.

It is my hope that something good can come out of this. The very fact that the establishment media is throwing such a tantrum will only get more Americans and Western Europeans to watch, to think, and to question the need for the continued existence of our own corrupt and pathologically insane oligarchies.

Thank you for reading and have a great weekend.

