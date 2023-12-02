A vigil was held by Brown University students for three 20 year old Palestinian-American students who were shot on Saturday night(November 25) in the front yard of one of their parents. The President or CEO or whatever of Brown tried to placate them with the announcement of a policy that students wearing kheffiyas on campus would be protected.

The students didn’t buy that typical liberal, Democratic, symbolic identity politics incremental baby steps balderdash. They shouted all sorts of things, but settled on a loud chant of “Brown divest!”

You can watch it for yourself on YouTube here(shout out to

:

or if and when it gets censored there for violating some unconstitutional anti-BDS statute, here on Rumble.

It is the beginning of the end for the Zionist Project, and for the apartheid State of Israel(trademarked subsidiary of the US Empire, and unsinkable aircraft carrier patented by Harry Truman, 1948, All Rights Reserved). It’s the beginning of a Boycott Divest and Sanction(BDS) movement against Israel, against the military industrial complex, and ultimately, I hope, against the Empire itself.

A successful BDS movement against a foreign nation has happened before in this country. I remember, because I was in college in the late 1970s and early 80s. White South African police teargassed and shot a bunch of kids in Soweto in 1976, and it didn’t go over very well with younger Americans. The BDS movement called for by Black South Africans as early as 1955 finally began to pick up steam in the United States in the late 70s, and continued to grow through the 80s, in spite of President Reagan’s staunch support of the anti-Communist, Fascistic, apartheid regime.

It didn’t matter. The BDS movement spread from college campuses to domestic shopping lists to shipping corporations to banks and credit unions, one at a time, month after month, year after year, a steady erosion of the capital needed by apartheid South Africa to survive.

By 1990 white majority rule in South Africa was doomed. It was simply too unpopular, and unprofitable, to invest there. That’s when that De Klerk fellow released Mandela, lifted the ban on the ANC, and began the transition to majority rule.

Share

It’s going to happen again. According to a recent Gallup Poll, only 50% of all Americans approve of Israel’s military actions in Gaza, while 45% disapprove. I’ve never seen support for Israel so low here in the American heartland, but I’m going to see it go even lower.

You see, 67% of Americans 18-34 years old disapprove. That number’s only going to grow, and the disapproval numbers will rise amongst older Americans now that Israel has renewed the systematic slaughter while Biden and Blinken make sympathetic noises while pretending they are unable to stop it.

IOW, the Biden Administration is starting to waffle and get all mealy-mouthed over the obvious genocide unfolding before our eyes, and despicable, wimpy behavior like that does not increase political poll numbers. Which is probably why only 32% overall approve of Biden’s handling of the situation; a number that will only drop as this goes on.

Meanwhile, the longer Israel ethnically cleanses, the more protests will happen on campuses, city centers, and other public places across America, and the faster the BDS movement will grow. Anti-BDS statutes will be challenged in federal courts, and will be struck down. More American Jews will come out in support of the humanity of Palestinians, and the Zionism=Judaism narrative will completely unravel.

It will take years, but I’ll place a wager right now it will be less than the 14 it took between Soweto and De Klerk’s acknowledgement that apartheid had to go. Once most Israelis see that their only options are making some sort of rapprochement with the Palestinians the way the Afrikaaners and English did with the majority of South Africans, and exile or worse, they’ll make a deal.

At least for their sake I hope they will. Regardless, the days of American support for the apartheid state with the weird Zionist ideology are in fact numbered. 2023 is not 1948. The times, and Americans, have changed.

Thank you for reading, good night, and good luck.