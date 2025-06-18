The Economist and YouGov came out with a poll which shows that American support for a war against Iran is practically nonexistent, which means that support for Israel in general is collapsing.

From the poll:

Most Americans think the U.S. military should not get involved in the conflict between Israel and Iran

Do you think the U.S. military should get involved in the conflict between Israel and Iran? (%)

Yes-16

No-60

Not sure-24

The Economist / YouGov | June 13 - 16, 2025

Read it and weep, Israel. Behold the instrument of thy destruction rising from the common decency, not to mention common sense, of the American people.

This is completely different from the halcyon days of the neocons 22 years ago when overwhelming majorities of Americans believed Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction and waved the flag as the imperial military destroyed Iraq.

I guess 22 years of unmitigated failure abroad and declining standards of living at home have driven home the point that the old myth of wars making the economy GREAT again is as dead as Manifest Destiny.

Meanwhile, the Taliban is in full control of Afghanistan, American troops are still in Iraq and Syria, and for what? The truth is most Americans may not really know why; they just know that everything that happened during the “War on Terror” did absolutely nothing to improve the lives of their own families, and they’ve had enough of expensive foreign military adventures when they desperately need some help just to pay the rent or the mortgage.

That’s one huge reason why Trump won the election last November, but he has failed miserably on his promises to end wars. He already got us into a new one with Yemen, which we lost, and now he wants to get us into a war with Iran, yet another country which has never attacked us. And for what?

Not to Make America Great Again. Not to put America First. For Israel. As the poll indicates, most Americans find that sickening.

All the old propaganda, the “We have to fight them there so we don’t have to fight them here,” the “We don’t want to find out the bad guys have a nuclear weapon by seeing a mushroom cloud,” the “All Muslim men want to kill us because then they’ll get unlimited supplies of virgins in their Heaven if they do,” the “They hate us for our freedom,” and most especially, “An attack on Israel is an attack on America,” no longer works.

Trump, his Zionist advisors, and probably 90% of Israelis just know that the American people will back Israel no matter what because they’ve always done so. They know they control the media and the influencers, and the media controls the people’s thoughts. They know the American people are stupid enough and gullible enough to fall for it. Again.

The world in which that knowledge was true is dead and gone. The internet revolutionized the ways that Americans get our information and the Zionist warmongers failed to get it under control because that was as impossible as the Roman Catholic Church controlling the printing press in the 16th Century.

Hell! They couldn’t even stop Israeli soldiers from laughingly livestreaming their atrocities. They couldn’t even shut down TikTok. And they thought all the old saws about those nasty Arabs and Muslims would convince Americans that starving women and children and then shooting them when they line up for a few scraps of food was necessary to protect us!

They are badly mistaken. Times have changed. The paradigm is shifting. A war with Iran could trigger anything from a wave of anger and disgust that forces Trump to resign, to a military coup, or even a real revolution.

Regardless, the era where America almost always supported Israel is swiftly approaching its end. Israel cannot survive without that support, therefore Israel is doomed.

The only question left is how many more lives Israel will take before it is swept into the dustbin of history.

