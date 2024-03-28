Yesterday, Seymour Hersh this paywalled article consisting of American intelligence sources telling him they warned Russia of a probable terrorist attack in early March, but Putin ignored their warnings.

Four days previously, my favorite Russian writer on Substack, Andrew Korybko, wrote this article explaining exactly why Putin did what he did, and debunking the coming American propaganda that he foolishly ignored their warnings.

Apparently, because Putin didn’t immediately order a total lockdown of Moscow or any other overt and heavy-handed protective reaction after he got their warning, the US Empire is saying he arrogantly ignored their good will gesture because, well, he’s an evil dictator and that’s what evil dictators do.

As Andrew said, the Russians had every reason to anticipate some form of terrorist attack orchestrated by Ukraine. I will add that ISIS would never have existed had the US not conquered Iraq, and that for some strange reason ISIS has never claimed responsibility for an attack on Israel.

Come on now, isn’t that just a little bit odd for a radical Islamic terrorist group? Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that the Empire has been funding ISIS groups to target Arab leaders they don’t like, like the President of Syria, for years.

Is it really so far-fetched to think that the CIA at least encouraged some ISIS cell in Tajikistan to do the Crocus Music Hall attack in order to discredit Putin and terrorize ordinary Russians?

I think not. Thanks for the heads up, Andrew.