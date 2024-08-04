Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Elections, Follies and Clowns
Plus a LARGE snake on the loose
Venezuela had one of the most closely internationally monitored elections in history with a voting system far more secure than the American version, and incumbent President Nicolas Maduro won with 51% of the vote. The final tally was just released today.
The US Empire media immediately screamed that the election was stolen. For the Venezuelan side of this ongoing story, I recommend the Orinoco Tribune.
This is their response to the Empire’s claim. Edit: the article I linked to appears to have been disappeared. I substituted a link to their front page.
All I’ve got to say is that any American accusing any other country of having rigged elections is like Al Capone accusing Bugsy Segal of smuggling contraband.
Meanwhile, the American presidential election campaign has degenerated into a middle school spat with both sides shouting “Weirdo!” at each other at the top of their lungs.
All of the sudden, inflation, the border, and the Gaza Genocide are no longer being mentioned in the media’s circus coverage of the election campaign, which is the whole point. $kamala has no chance if voters are thinking about those material things, so the focus must be on emotional triggers, and Democult propagandists are delighted at the shift.
So they’re painting this privileged person who giggled at locking up working class mothers whose teenagers skipped school while they were at work as a champion of Black people? A California Attorney General who refused to release convicts after they had served their time to provide slave labor for the prison industrial complex? Why yes, they are!
I’ve got news for them. At worst, people who know the above will think of $kamala as a Certified Vampire of the Empire(that would be me). At best, she’s just another clown they trotted out and ordered us to vote for.
Speaking of clowns, the Harris campaign has decided to pay former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe his fair share of the grift to be a senior advisor. The more things change, the more valuable Substack journalists like Lee Fang become. Here he describes $kamala’s inner circle. She is not a candidate. She is a product.
All of the sudden, inflation and the border are no longer being mentioned, which is the whole point. $kamala has no chance if voters are thinking about those material things, so the focus must be on emotional triggers, and Plouffe certainly knows that.
The Indian government, which purchases more Israeli weapons than any other nation in the world, is now getting pushback at home because it seems that ordinary Indians don’t like to see their taxes go to slaughtering women and children in job lots any more than ordinary Americans do.
Anti-immigrant riots flared up in the UK after three girls were knifed to death at a dance class in Sunderland by a Christian immigrant from Rwanda. Apparently, there were false rumors the 17 year-old assailant was a Muslim, but he’s actually a Christian so according to the British Government there’s no excuse for anti-immigrant resentment.
Observe that, even in England, real riots involve the torching of police cars. No police cars were set alight in Washington on 1/6/2021. Think about that.
“Right-wing,” the media screams about the English protesters. That’s what they say about Americans who support the Bill of Rights these days, so I recommend taking that label with at least the North Atlantic Ocean’s salt content.
The Pentagon announced it is sending the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln to the Arabian Sea to replace the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt in response to the possibility of Iranian retaliation against Israel, after Israel assassinated a top Hamas dude in Teheran. This amounts to exactly zero change in the number of aircraft carriers in the region, but the Empire must pretend to respond in order to satisfy AIPAC.
Plus, they want us to think this will actually scare Iran. Please.
What’s more, most of these floating cities with airports on top are 30+ years old, increasingly difficult to maintain most of the time and impossible to all of the time. But they are expensive to maintain and
Nigeria has been wracked by riots all week over things like a 40% inflation rate with the price of food along with price rises on everything else. I do like this protester’s prophecy,
Meanwhile, on the other side of that continent, unrest continues in Kenya against a government that seems to be making things worse every time it does anything, which sounds familiar to most Americans. Here’s a dissident Kenyan perspective.
Tanzania is driving some 82,000 Maasai people off of their ancestral lands for “conservation and tourism purposes,” according to Human Rights Watch.
Protestors in Bangladesh are now demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resign after over 200 people were killed by police in ongoing protests against a quota system for government jobs. Since she now wants to meet with them but they don’t with her, perhaps they will get their wish.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree suspending Ukrainian debt payments for two months in an attempt to restructure the debt and avoid default.
The US Empire installed this Ukrainian regime in the first place because it was corruptible and would do the Empire’s bidding. Now, the regime has grifted so well that it needs a bailout so it can grift still more and start the whole process all over again.
Very neat. Sounds kind of like Wall Street banks. See how this works? Democracy? Bah! Freedom? Humbug! It’s all about the
France endorsed Morocco’s plan for the Western Sahara to have “autonomy” under Moroccan sovereignty, which the US had previously endorsed. In response, Algeria recalled its ambassador to Paris.
Yet another hurricane is headed for the Florida Gulf Coast. Take care, y’all.
Finally, unperturbed by all of the above, a large yet friendly yellow boa constrictor decided to take a slither through its Paducah, Kentucky neighborhood. Neither snake nor police were harmed on its journey home.
And last but not least, allow me to extend heartfelt thanks to my new subscribers in July from Ghana, India, Morocco, Italy, Australia, Japan, the UK, and Canada, as well as to my fellow Americans from 22 states. Without you, my writing has no purpose. Thank you!
Thank you for reading, good day or night, and good luck.
If you appreciate my scribbling, please consider a very reasonably priced monthly subscription or a one-time donation by buying me a beer.
Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you. (Btw the Orinoco Tribune links to 404)
To say that your writing has purpose is an understatement....To share some 'it would be funny if it weren't so tragic commentary' I heard this week from Alex Christoforou....on the rumored subject of Jim Carrey being the supposed stand-in for Genocide Joe....(i.e.,The President Biden often seen walking to his presidential helo/standing with Hunter is just too quick or too tall, etc.)...But that begs the question....so the US is sending another carrier (+/-) to the Med....Who's Netanyahu talking to/running the show/making the decisions?? Is it Hunter, or Jill or Jim Carrey or someone else??!!
But on the more serious side, I read lots of meaty commentary through the Moon of Alabama website with many links to other than Western sources, some with military/diplomatic experience....Seems Iran is under Russia's nuclear umbrella and Russia has/is already sending heavy equipment thereto...And most sources believe they have to act - question is, what would be the US response...again begging the above question...Though I am accused by some of being a pessimist, I feel like as Patrick Lawrence argues that one has to define the problem before one can solve it...Stay safe everyone!