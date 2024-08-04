Meanwhile, the American presidential election campaign has degenerated into a middle school spat with both sides shouting “Weirdo!” at each other at the top of their lungs.

All of the sudden, inflation, the border, and the Gaza Genocide are no longer being mentioned in the media’s circus coverage of the election campaign, which is the whole point. $kamala has no chance if voters are thinking about those material things, so the focus must be on emotional triggers, and Democult propagandists are delighted at the shift.