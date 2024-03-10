The American elites live, think and feel in a world completely alien to the large majority of the American people. Nothing demonstrated this fact more than, well, everything about Genocide Joe’s 2024 State of the Union speech.

Before the speech, Democratic Congresswomen gleefully demonstrated what wonderful and awe-inspiring posers they truly are, by literally posing for each other and the devoted followers of their cult Democratic Party loyalists. (photo courtesy NY Post)

Apparently, some Democrat genius thought it would be a good idea for them to dress up like sperm in Woody Allen’s Everything You Wanted to Know About Sex But Were Afraid to Ask to demonstrate their support for women’s rights.

But wait! It turned out that women’s rights were not to be the first subject of Joe Biden’s Very Important SOTU/campaign address. That lofty position was reserved for something that is not a part of our Union at all—Ukraine.

Nothing tells you more about how little the condition of the American people matters to those who control Joe Biden than this. Obviously, The Most Important Thing to accomplish in 2024 is to continue the Ukraine war for as long as possible.

The grift must flow.

Why must this particular grift keep flowing, you ask? Genocide Joe reached down deep into the Cold War propaganda vaults for the answer,

If anybody in this room thinks Putin will stop at Ukraine, I assure you, he will not.

Wow. Talk about trotting out the Golden Oldies. This is the Domino Theory. If South Vietnam falls, then Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and then AUSTRALIA will fall to totalitarian atheist Communism and then the Commies will be on our very shores. (Emphasis always added back then)

The Domino Theory, aka the International Chinese Communist Conspiracy and its handmaid the Yellow Peril, were so debunked by the 1970s that Monty Python did a skit on them.

Most of the rest of the speech was mainly an opportunity for the posers in white to pose again, while Biden told us that nobody loves women like he does (do I smell hair spray?)and how the only thing that will stop Republicans from turning the nation into The Handmaid’s Tale is for us to suck it up and Vote Blue No Matter Who.

OK. I can’t make up my mind. Which dystopian novel or movie fits this photo the best and why? Please tell me in the comments.

Seriously? The Democrats are running on the Ukraine war and abortion? They’re both Bigly loser issues for them. Here’s why.

First, their argument for abortion rights in 2024 was completely destroyed by a young woman in Michigan just before that state’s primary.

She told a reporter that she could not justify voting for Democrats to preserve her right to choose when Democrats were denying Palestinian women the right to live. (Source: Due Dissidence or TJDS, I don’t remember)

Add to that the fact that Democrats had the numbers to pass a Federal statute legalizing abortion, in whatever circumstances they wished to allow, in 1977, 1993, 2009, and 2021. Why on Earth would anyone believe that Democrats ever had any intention of legalizing abortions nationally, then or now?

But why don’t they, you ask? It’s the same answer for the Ukrainian question.

The grift must flow.

How many Democratic political campaigns, think tanks, NGOs and lobbyists are dependent on keeping this issue alive and well? How many Republican ones?

To borrow from Joe Biden, if anybody reading this thinks either grifting political party will destroy a core fundraising tool, I assure you, they will not. Neither national party is serious about this issue, and Republicans would like to see it dead and gone after what happened in Kansas and Ohio.

The irony is that it’s far more likely for a Republican President to sign a law legalizing abortion than a Democratic one, just because the Republicans know it can only hurt them from now on in every state.

Second, putting Ukraine, or any other country, over the welfare of the American people in general is something that Democrats, even disgusting neoliberal ones, once knew was a Very Bad Idea.

It’s the economy, stupid.—James Carville

Remember this guy, the Skeletor of Dems?

He was right back in 1992. At the time, it was Poppy Bush wrapping himself in the flag, talking about the New World Order, and marveling over grocery bar codes while Bill Clinton looked like the guy who could feel your economic pain over a beer and really wanted to help.

Now, we’ve got a President who acts like an Alzheimer’s patient on meth,

telling us, in effect, that the freedom of his donors to grift off of both Ukraine and abortion is critical.

It’s just too bad that the American people’s declining material standard of living, the lives of the poor bloodydamned Palestinian women and children being genocided before our eyes, as well as the lives of both Ukrainian and Russian soldiers, are not. None of that is important. It’s just the way it is, Jack.

Welcome to the Kleptocratic States of America.

The grift must flow.

