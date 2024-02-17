Alexei Navalny, Yale World Fellows Scholar aka CIA asset and anti-Putin Russian, died suddenly in a Russian prison. The US Empire media rejoiced, for now they can scream “Putin evil!” and talk about something other than the genocide that is still being livestreamed from Gaza.

When American journalist Gonzalo Lira died in a Ukrainian prison last month for the crime of practicing journalism, the same US Empire media either ignored the story or smugly implied he got what he deserved, so don’t ask me to get all teary-eyed over the probable murder of an agent of global finance capitalism who was understandably viewed as a traitor by a patriotic Russian nationalist like Vladimir Putin. Damn Zelensky for murdering this man or STFU.

The Irish Government has responded to Irish people saying they don’t like having to accommodate hundreds of thousands of mostly Muslim immigrants flooding into the country by proposing a law that would ban speech “likely to incite hatred.”

Elon Musk, Lord of Twit World, accurately observed this means that “hate speech” will mean anything some bureaucrat or MP doesn’t like, pledged to fund opposition to the bill and pay the legal expenses of anyone prosecuted under it after it probably becomes law.

Sergeant Harper, a desperate nation turns its lonely eyes to you.

King Abdullah of Jordan just gave monarchs(this means you, Chuck son of Elizabeth, if you ever grow a set) a lesson on how to troll an American President(or British Prime Minister—hint, hint, Chuckie) in less than five minutes on LIVE television.

In the US, it helps that the king speaks fluent English in an American accent, some of which is explained by the fact that his queen is American-born. I can’t help but think she encouraged him to do this.

The United Arab Emirates and “several other” Arab countries are “increasingly restricting” American forces based on their soil from launching attacks against “Iranian proxies,” which includes several militias in Iraq and the populist government of Yemen, or Ansar Allah, which often act independently of Iran whenever they feel like it.

Where, oh where will those F-22’s launch their attacks against Yemenis, Iraqis, and Syrians now? (photo of U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor at Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates in 2022. | Tech Sgt. Chelsea E. FitzPatrick/U.S. Air Force via AP)

Plain English translation: Authoritarian Arab regimes are shitting their undergarments at the thought of what their own subjects will do to them if they do nothing to materially oppose the genocide of their cousins in Palestine. Plus, they couldn’t subjugate the Yemenis, and they know damned well that the US Empire can’t, either.

Meanwhile, wherever good writers go in the afterlife, Isaac Asimov smiled and remembered when he wrote about the distant province of Anacreon declaring its independence from a Galactic Empire incapable of doing much about it.

This guy,

well-paid Big Pharma propagandist and certified vampire Peter Hotez, is now busily terrifying Covidiots that Disease X is coming and we’ll have to lock everything down right this time or we’ll all die, to which I, and I hope you, say I will NOT comply. Who says Seven of Nine has no redeeming social value?

Meanwhile, back in the heart of the Empire, Joe Biden finally visited East Palestine, Ohio, and put on a show of drinking the water to show how safe it is. I know! I couldn’t believe it, either, but here it is

Note the expression of the guy with the beard, who resembles me in some ways. That’s gotta be a Yeah, right or I can’t believe this shit expression.

Genocide Joe absolutely demonstrated he doesn’t give a shit about what any local thinks by still failing to declare East Palestine a major disaster area.

Just as the US Navy has failed to stop Yemeni attacks on shipping headed for Israel in the Red and Arabian Seas.

Just as Joe Biden has failed to stop aiding and abetting a genocide.

Just as the entire Federal Government has failed to keep the American standard of living from declining and is deliberately failing to secure the southern border.

Ah, Asimov, how right you were.

