Not to be outdone in the diplomatic silliness competition, the European Union announced a peace plan calling for Hamas to dismantle itself as a precondition. I reached out to Hamas for comment, and only got this;

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the Biden Administration’s call for a two-state solution by saying

In any future arrangement … Israel needs security control of all territory west of the Jordan [River], …This collides with the idea of sovereignty. What can you do?”

Plain English translation: Israel shall be cleansed of Arabs, from the River to the Sea. Clearly, there is no ethnic cleansing or genocide going on here, and anyone who says otherwise wants to kill all Jews everywhere.