Reflections from the Heart of the Empire: Dance of the Globaligarchy
Plus Yemen wins a First in History prize, and more
Just a week or so ago, American writer CJ Hopkins was acquitted of spreading Nazi propaganda by a German court, because he proved that using an image of a swastika over a mask to protest government policy was not spreading Nazi propaganda and therefore not a crime.
In Germany, the prosecution has a week to appeal an acquittal(no silly double jeopardy prohibition there!), and Hopkins’ prosecutor did just that. Clearly, the German Government positively loathes satire, which makes this character look like a hero of Wagnerian proportions.
First, the German Government doesn’t even whimper in protest when the US blows up the Nordstream Pipeline, resulting in skyrocketing energy prices which swiftly deindustrializes their own country. Now, they persecute a writer for mocking them with satire, almost certainly at American prompting. Germans, your government has no more patriotism than this one,
Canada has halted all arms exports to Israel.
I guess Trudeau and the Canadian Parliament finally figured out that arming a bunch of maniacs who see nothing wrong with starving children to death isn’t going over very well with Canadians.
Now, if they’d only figure out that attacking civil liberties Canadians used to take for granted isn’t going over very well, either. Yeah, I know,
That’ll be the day. — John Wayne
Meanwhile, the UK has threatened to cut off arms shipments to Israel if they don’t allow aid into Gaza. Compared to Canada?
My wife asked a cashier at the local grocery store why there were so few people in it these days. The cashier said because nobody could get their Food Stamps renewed. I found this Newsweek story from 2/9/2024 about national delays in processing. It hasn’t been fixed.
That story was all I found in a few minutes of searching. It’s almost like our corporate media doesn’t care about Americans going hungry.
How’s that going to play in Milwaukee and Philadelphia, Democrats? Student loan debt relief for aspiring PMC types doesn’t buy a carton of eggs for a single mother on Food Stamps.
Price of a dozen large eggs at my local grocery store in March 2021: $0.88. Price of a dozen large eggs at my local grocery store in March 2024: $2.98. Look! I even found a graph. And those are Cleveland prices, some of the lowest in the country.
In order for Democrats to win in November, they must convince voters not only to ignore the evidence of our own eyes, but of our own bank accounts. The only reason they won’t lose by as much as Jimmy Carter did in 1980 is that the media wasn’t owned by a handful of globaligarchs then, and if you didn’t think inflation had really fucked shit up, people thought you were really weird. As in out of touch with reality weird, and they would look at you like this,
Globaligarchy, noun I just made up, meaning global rule of the planet by a few oligarchs, or the cult seeing such a result as the Holy Grail for which all else must be sacrificed because the Omniscient Globaligarchs say it is the best they can do, therefore it must be True.
synonyms for globaligarchist: globalist, woke, Democrat, neoliberal, neocon, establishment Republican, Labourite, Tory, Lib Dem, Social Democrat, Christian Democrat, Green, and on and on ad nauseum across the Western world.
Friday night, terrorists attacked a concert in Moscow with automatic weapons and bombs, killing at least 133 people. Russian authorities said 11 terrorists were captured, who said they were promised oodles of money from a foreign source to do the deed.
Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy and power infrastructure have blacked out several Ukrainian cities.
Israeli media reports that the port of Eilat on the Gulf of Aqaba has been completely shut down by the Yemeni blockade of the Red Sea, and half its workers have been laid off. I bet if you go now, you won’t find this beach nearly as crowded.
As a military historian, I must point out that this is the first time in the history of the world that a successful blockade of a sea port has been accomplished without the benefit of warships. The Yemenis have done it all with shore-to-surface missiles and drones.
Yemenis! You just did a Historical First and changed the course of history! As the Klingons say, Qapla’!
Fun military fact: Like the Japanese attacks on Pearl Harbor and HMS Prince of Wales off the coast of Malaya in 1941, which proved battleships were obsolete to any Navy commander with a brain, the Yemenis have just proven the same thing about aircraft carriers. And they’ve done it in the nicest way possible, by demonstrating their capability to do it without actually doing it.
So let’s stop building these multibillion dollar death traps for our sailors and pilots before something like this really does happen,
More fun facts: No small American warships such as destroyers have been hit, yet, by Yemeni drones that did in fact target them. Destroyers can at least turn and accelerate pretty quickly, and are relatively small targets.
In contrast, aircraft carriers are immense, slow, and as easy for a drone or missile to hit as the proverbial broad side of a barn. The Navy knows this, which is why no aircraft carriers are in the Eastern Mediterranean or the Red Sea itself.
Candace Owens was just given the break of a lifetime when Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire fired her for the thoughtcrime of thinking along the lines that a spade with a Star of David on it was still a spade.
I have the feeling that, like Tucker Carlson and Fox News, it will be conclusively demonstrated that Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire needed Candace Owens a lot more than she needed them.
The ACLU proved its complete irrelevance to all who value the First Amendment by arguing that hate speech means anything any favored member of any protected group pretends to be offended by, even if the offender is the member of another such group who was complaining of misogyny. (Source: Glenn Greenwald video, and as a long ago and far away member of the ACLU, it was sad to watch)
Finally, in some good news of the last few days, and proof positive that there is compassionate life in New Jersey, the Franklinville Volunteer Fire Department rescued Daisy the dog by using plasma torches to cut her out of a tire she most creatively got stuck in.
Thank you for reading, good night, and good luck.
