In Germany, the prosecution has a week to appeal an acquittal(no silly double jeopardy prohibition there!), and Hopkins’ prosecutor did just that . Clearly, the German Government positively loathes satire, which makes this character look like a hero of Wagnerian proportions.

Just a week or so ago, American writer CJ Hopkins was acquitted of spreading Nazi propaganda by a German court, because he proved that using an image of a swastika over a mask to protest government policy was not spreading Nazi propaganda and therefore not a crime.

Now, if they’d only figure out that attacking civil liberties Canadians used to take for granted isn’t going over very well, either. Yeah, I know,

I guess Trudeau and the Canadian Parliament finally figured out that arming a bunch of maniacs who see nothing wrong with starving children to death isn’t going over very well with Canadians.

First, the German Government doesn’t even whimper in protest when the US blows up the Nordstream Pipeline, resulting in skyrocketing energy prices which swiftly deindustrializes their own country. Now, they persecute a writer for mocking them with satire, almost certainly at American prompting. Germans, your government has no more patriotism than this one,

Meanwhile, the UK has threatened to cut off arms shipments to Israel if they don’t allow aid into Gaza. Compared to Canada?

My wife asked a cashier at the local grocery store why there were so few people in it these days. The cashier said because nobody could get their Food Stamps renewed. I found this Newsweek story from 2/9/2024 about national delays in processing. It hasn’t been fixed.

That story was all I found in a few minutes of searching. It’s almost like our corporate media doesn’t care about Americans going hungry.

How’s that going to play in Milwaukee and Philadelphia, Democrats? Student loan debt relief for aspiring PMC types doesn’t buy a carton of eggs for a single mother on Food Stamps.

Price of a dozen large eggs at my local grocery store in March 2021: $0.88. Price of a dozen large eggs at my local grocery store in March 2024: $2.98. Look! I even found a graph. And those are Cleveland prices, some of the lowest in the country.