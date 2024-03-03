Then the US Supreme Court decided they would hear arguments on Trump’s claim of Absolute Totally Bigly Presidential immunity for any act he did in his official capacity of President. Liberal talking heads exploded.

Genocide Joe Biden won a crushing victory over Uncommitted and Some Guy Nobody Ever Heard of in Michigan’s Democratic primary. This was not a surprise, since the DNC said last year that Joe Biden had already won the primary. The Democrat Cult felt pretty good while convincing themselves that Dearborn, where Uncommitted actually beat Joe Biden, is unimportant because who really cares about Arabs, anyway?

Why? Well, Trump’s trial on election interference will now probably be delayed until after the November election, meaning, to paraphrase Rachel Maddow, that Trump’s fate, and that of her oligarchy our democracy will be in the hands of the voters.

Clearly, allowing voters to make decisions in a democracy is the worst thing that can possibly happen to democracy.

Tyler Perry has suspended an $800 million studio expansion in Atlanta because he has seen the wonders of AI and is now demanding that AI should be regulated to save Hollywood jobs. (source: Due Dissidence video).

The Hollywood PMC has acted as ideological gatekeepers for decades, mostly mocked the Rust Belt workers as they lost their jobs, cheered on imperial war and the national security state, shrugged their shoulders when Biden broke the railroad strike, and now want somebody, anybody, to save them from going the way of American textile workers. They are no doubt deeply hurt by the wall of deaf ears their pleas are bouncing off of.

Cornel West gave a nice eulogy for the late Russian neo-Nazi nationalist, white supremacist, and CIA asset Alexei Navalny, Revolutionary Blackout Network called him out on it, and the great Ivy League Professor went onto Briahna Joy Gray’s show to put them back in their place.

After all, how dare two working class black guys with a small YouTube show(available on Substack, hint hint) call the Great Credentialed Ivy League Professor out? Why, they’re just a couple of Uncle Tom grifters on Jimmy Dore’s plantation and they’re not about to piss off their new massa, or something very much like that according to West. This video’s 30 minutes long, but check out Briahna’s expression starting at the 15:00 mark. If looks could kill, damn. Good for her.

That is called classism, people. Cornel West is a loyal servant of the PMC just trying to pad his legacy by running for President on his way to his last book & speaking tour before retirement. And these upstarts are undermining his sales! Outrageous! Never mind the fact that RBN was willing to give Cornel West a chance, and maybe even back him, before he proved the frivolous nature of his campaign by launching an independent bid at the 11th hour. (source: my memory. I like those guys)

Meanwhile, across the Pond in a Manchester suburb, there was a terrifying outbreak of democracy. In a special election, “veteran left-wing British political disruptor” George Galloway became the MP for his district on the Workers Party ticket by running against genocide.

Very British Tory Prime Minstrel Rishi Sunak sounded the alarm by saying Galloway’s election was “beyond alarming,” and whined about “a shocking increase in extremist disruption and criminality,” by which he meant pro-Palestine protests by the British people.