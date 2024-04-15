Israel’s missile defense against the Iranian retaliatory strike cost $1 billion, according to the IDF. In contrast, the Iranians spent maybe $1 million, and only used a tiny fraction of their arsenal.
Empires are expensive, and they never last forever. We humans should really learn not to bother with them.
The Iranians did prove that they can easily saturate Israeli and American air defenses. They fired 300-500 missiles and drones, mostly antiques, and some of them still got through. Imagine what 5000 more advanced ones can do.
Clearly, someone with functional brain chemistry in the Biden Regime agrees with this analysis, since Biden told Netanyahu the US would not assist in an Israeli strike against Iran.
Donald Trump immediately demonstrated his own dysfunctional brain chemistry by saying Genocide Joe had somehow “abandoned Israel” by allowing the Iranian strikes to happen.
No, that doesn’t mean Trump is a steadfast ally of Israel. Trump is only a steadfast ally of Trump.
According to a US general, Russia has increased the size of its army by 15% since it initially invaded Ukraine. This is proof positive that the US Empire strategy of weakening Russia by provoking a war with Ukraine is an utter failure. Who says Russians never smile?
The Big Kahuna of the Ukrainian military, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said the frontline in Ukraine has “significantly worsened,” because warming weather “has made most of the open areas of the terrain accessible to tanks.” I don’t think he is referring to Ukrainian tanks.
Plain English translation: A Russian offensive is likely to make the Ukrainian line collapse.
In response to all of the above, House Speaker Mike Johnson announced there will be a vote, or votes, on $14 billion more for Israel and $61 billion for Ukraine.
I must admit I’m relieved. Sanity from both the White House and Congress on the same day might mean the dinosaur killer asteroid’s mama is coming.
Meanwhile, the liberal US media is all aflutter about some upcoming battle in the lawfare being waged against Donald Trump. I, like most Americans, see it as a political persecution based on charges so inane that only a certified cultist could believe them, which is why I seldom mention this particular ongoing domestic fiasco.
Democratic cultists and Trump supporters gathered outside the courthouse to hold a contest on who looked the most ridiculous. Who do you think won?
Tesla, faced with overproduction, a sharp decline in demand because their product sucks in the most expensive ways possible, and competition from China, announced that 10% of its workforce is being laid off.
That’s 14,000 jobs. Expect more cuts to come since this guy,
has alienated the only people rich enough and stupid enough to buy into the Green Grift—comfortable liberals—and nobody else can afford his damned electric cars and they don’t recharge in the cold, anyway.
The RAND Corporation put out a puff piece practically salivating over the prospect of Iran becoming involved in a war with Israel because it would make things harder for Russia in Ukraine since Iran wouldn’t be able to send as many drones.
As if Russia needs Iranian help. This is what is called “wishful thinking.” Like this guy does a lot.
Commander Cameron Yaste, USN, auditioned for a Southwest Airlines “Do you wanna get away?” commercial by demonstrating how to aim a rifle with the scope pointed the wrong way with the lens cap still on.
In the Navy, enlisted ranks are E followed by a number. I left as an E-5. Officer ranks have an O. Yaste is an O-5. Enlisted sailors call them Zeros. Any questions?
It’s springtime on Mt. Everest, and the place smells like shit. This is because 500 no doubt well-heeled climbers every year litter and defecate upon the world’s highest mountain every year because it is there and because they can.
I wonder how many Everest defecators drive electric cars back home?
Finally, in a devious ploy guaranteed to bring in new customers, the Mellow Mushroom in Cleveland, Ohio is offering its signature Pretzel Bites(mushrooms covered in garlic butter, parmesan, and a secret ingredient) for $4.20 on 4/20. They’re normally $10, so smoke ‘em if you’ve got ‘em and take advantage.
Thank you for reading, good night, and good luck.
If you like my scribbling, please consider a monthly subscription or a one-time donation by buying me a beer so I can keep scribbling.
Ohio Barbarian's Revolutionary American Commentary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I guess those Everest hikers weren't in Scouts. Pretty sure they told us to take your trash with you and leave a clean campsite. 🤷♀️
The tryout for the SW Airlines ad is priceless. You do not need to be a veteran to bust a gut on that. Even someone like me with virtually no experience or knowledge of firearms. Scope facing backward with lens cap still on. Unreal.