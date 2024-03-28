Thank goodness Joe Biden and the Democrats are in charge! We know they’ll build it back better and with more incremental baby steps in the process than was previously thought possible.

In Baltimore, a Singaporean container ship somehow managed to collide with a support of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and this happened.

The UN Security Council voted 14-0-1 for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, with the US being the sole abstention. Israel immediately resumed making the rubble in Gaza bounce even more. The Biden Regime has yet to mention stopping arms shipments to Israel.

If you ever want to shut down an exchange with Zionists, just tell them they are genocidal maniacs. It’s hurtful because it’s true, and will likely get them to block you.

At the very least, AIPAC has another target, but don’t count old Dennis out yet. That district he’s running in is very diverse, and full of people upset with both major political parties. The fact that Kucinich is well-known and has a reputation for honesty may do wondrous things this November. Besides, how can you say No to his wife? You can’t say No to that face.

In this moment of sharp partisan divisions in our country, which endanger America domestically and abroad, I recognize the urgency of uniting America, of placing country above party, of pledging allegiance to America and to no other nation, and to upholding our Constitution to protect our freedoms…

Former Democrat Dennis Kucinich successfully got on the ballot as an independent candidate for Ohio’s 7th Congressional District.

“We think that this is so.” —Aleksandr Bortnikov, head of the KGB FSB, when asked if the US, Britain, or Ukraine was behind the terrorist attack on the Crocus Concert Hall in Moscow. Maybe it wasn’t a good idea for the US State Dept. to warn Moscow something might be coming, and to warn Americans to avoid concert halls in Moscow days before the attack.

A better idea was to not arrange the terrorist attack in the first place.

The British High Court ruled that Julian Assange maybe has a right to appeal his extradition to the United States, provided assurances about further submissions by jabberwocks concerning mumbledypegs were made by bandersnatchi who presumably reside in the American deep state. It seems British justice hasn’t improved much since Dickens’ day.

Governor Gavin Goodhair Newsom of California called for a ceasefire in Gaza. He wants to be President, so he would not have said that without permission from the real powers behind the Democratic Party.

Even wealthy Democrat donors in bubbles realize supporting a livestreamed genocide has become a political liability. It only took them five months.

Genocide Ben Netanyahu and nearly everyone else think that Trump will support Israel even more fervently than has Genocide Joe. Don’t count on it. Trump’s a snake-oil salesman, but he knows how to read a room and Israel will never establish itself as more important than Donald Trump is to Donald Trump. Right, Donald? See? He knows I’m right.