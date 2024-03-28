The UN Security Council voted 14-0-1 for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, with the US being the sole abstention. Israel immediately resumed making the rubble in Gaza bounce even more. The Biden Regime has yet to mention stopping arms shipments to Israel.
In Baltimore, a Singaporean container ship somehow managed to collide with a support of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and this happened.
Thank goodness Joe Biden and the Democrats are in charge! We know they’ll build it back better and with more incremental baby steps in the process than was previously thought possible.
Former Democrat Dennis Kucinich successfully got on the ballot as an independent candidate for Ohio’s 7th Congressional District.
At the very least, AIPAC has another target, but don’t count old Dennis out yet. That district he’s running in is very diverse, and full of people upset with both major political parties. The fact that Kucinich is well-known and has a reputation for honesty may do wondrous things this November. Besides, how can you say No to his wife? You can’t say No to that face.
If you ever want to shut down an exchange with Zionists, just tell them they are genocidal maniacs. It’s hurtful because it’s true, and will likely get them to block you.
“We think that this is so.” —Aleksandr Bortnikov, head of the
KGBFSB, when asked if the US, Britain, or Ukraine was behind the terrorist attack on the Crocus Concert Hall in Moscow.
Maybe it wasn’t a good idea for the US State Dept. to warn Moscow something might be coming, and to warn Americans to avoid concert halls in Moscow days before the attack.
A better idea was to not arrange the terrorist attack in the first place.
The British High Court ruled that Julian Assange maybe has a right to appeal his extradition to the United States, provided assurances about further submissions by jabberwocks concerning mumbledypegs were made by bandersnatchi who presumably reside in the American deep state. It seems British justice hasn’t improved much since Dickens’ day.
Governor Gavin Goodhair Newsom of California called for a ceasefire in Gaza. He wants to be President, so he would not have said that without permission from the real powers behind the Democratic Party.
Even wealthy Democrat donors in bubbles realize supporting a livestreamed genocide has become a political liability. It only took them five months.
Genocide Ben Netanyahu and nearly everyone else think that Trump will support Israel even more fervently than has Genocide Joe. Don’t count on it. Trump’s a snake-oil salesman, but he knows how to read a room and Israel will never establish itself as more important than Donald Trump is to Donald Trump. Right, Donald? See? He knows I’m right.
This may be the first time I have ever found an individual’s narcissism to be a positive factor, another sign of the strange times in which we live.
UN Special rapporteur on human rights Francesca Albanese issued a report saying there are “reasonable grounds” to conclude that Israel has committed 3 out of 5 acts classified under the UN Genocide Convention as genocide, and called for the Security Council to enforce an arms embargo of Israel.
Israel, the Pariah State which can only exist with the assistance of a rapidly declining empire centered on the other side of the world. This is a very precarious position.
Declining empires abandon the most loyal of provinces, or allies, with astonishing ease once they become too expensive or inconvenient. Just ask the Romano-Britons, to name just one branch of my own heritage. Just for fun, above and below are images resembling what their warriors actually looked like after the Romans left.
The US Empire tried to persuade government of Niger to allow the Agadez US military base to remain in their country, and to conduct drone strikes against whoever it is the Empire doesn’t like this month, in the most diplomatic way possible. (Counterpunch has a great in-depth article)
They sent the commanding officer of AFRICOM his own self, General Michael Langley(How perfect it THAT last name? I can’t make this shit up), USMC, to present the Empire’s demands, and as you might imagine he followed orders to the letter.
The Nigerien government responded by condemning
the attitude of the visiting U.S. delegation in denying the sovereign right of Niger’s people to choose partners and allies capable of really helping them fight terrorism.
Oops, but don’t be too hard on Langley, Empire fans. He was an improvement, for he at least got in the door. The last time they sent Certified Vampire Victoria Nuland. The Nigerien government must have been out of garlic and crucifixes that day because they refused to even meet with her.
Fun Niger facts:
The Agadez base is a US Air Force-led(meaning other service branches and especially military contractors are also in it up to their war pig snouts) project that cost $110 million to build and another $30 million per year to maintain.
Niger has 5% of the world’s uranium reserves, and 75% of its revenue comes from the sale of uranium to foreign countries, much of it to France. Well, until last year, anyway. Probably one reason Macron’s acting so constipated lately.
Less than 19% of Nigerien citizens have access to electricity.
Is it really so much of a surprise that young African officers trained in the United States would go home and do things to try and improve the standard of living in their own countries?
Is it really such a surprise that they would seek a better deal with China, Russia, or Iran after decades of being ruthlessly exploited by the French and Americans?
But what is the Biden Regime to do? How can they keep the grift of arms flowing to Ukraine and Israel while sailing Navy task forces around the China Seas and start another major military intervention in Africa? Well, they may simply be unable to do so. Here are a few possible reasons:
The Empire hasn’t even been able to get their vassal government in Kenya to send troops to Haiti so the Marines don’t have to go in during an election year.
There are already calls in Congress to stop arms shipments to Israel, and 2/3rds of Americans now want an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
Those calls will grow louder and the number of Americans opposed to funding Israel can only increase.
Americans stubbornly cling to the idea that inflation is a Bad Thing.
So starting a new war now might be a bad look.
Did I mention it was an election year?
Good timing, Niger. As the Klingons say, Qapla’!
Meanwhile, back in Florida, a 400 pound alligator that has been living behind a closed Coca-Cola bottling plant has been put on a diet so he doesn’t turn himself into an astronomical object and suck the Earth into its gravity well. I think he thinks he’s hungry.
Thank you for reading, good night, and good luck.
Niger’s transitional leader, Abdourahamane Tchiani, and Russian President Vladimir Putin have committed to coordinating efforts to combat terrorism in the Sahel region, where Western military Groups have suffered setbacks leading to a raise in Terrorist attacks in the Sahel.
African leader holds defense talks with Putin despite US concerns
The UN is useless. I'm sure that you remember the Minsk accords unanimously approved by the UN Security Council almost ten years ago that would have ended the Ukrainian civil war long, long ago. Instead I could see the reports of shelling Donetsk and Lugansk, and see long trains of tanks coming to Eastern Ukraine a year before the DPR and LPR finally asked Russia for help with Biden finally turning this back into a hot, deadly, destructive war.
Does the UN ever do anything meaningful and productive?