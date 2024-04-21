Then there’s James Bond villain mad. Klaus Schwab was rumored to be hospitalized or dead, but the Associated Press assures us that the WEF chairman is alive and well. What’s interesting is that Politico published an in-depth article early last year describing just how weirdly James Bond villain-like that whole family, which has control of the WEF business, is, and how nobody really knows what will happen after the old vampire finally steps into direct sunlight once too often.