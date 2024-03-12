It’s funny how no one in the media seems to have noticed Section 5 of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which states,

The Democrat Cult has been losing their minds over the Supreme Court decision putting Trump back on the ballot in the several states.

The Congress shall have power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.

There was a fire onboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth while offloading ammunition in Scotland. The Royal Navy said,

That’s one less antidemocratic tool in the Democrats’ tool box, and why people like Rachel Maddow are so upset. Boo effing hoo.

Since Congress has passed no legislation to enforce Section 3, and has not delegated its power to enforce it, then nobody has the power to enforce it until Congress does something. Not unelected state bureaucrats. Not unelected Federal bureaucrats. Not the deep state. That’s the Supreme Court decision in a nutshell. Pretty simple and clear, actually. 9-0 clear.

I’m a Navy veteran, and I know there’s no such thing as a small fire on a ship when ammunition is being offloaded. That’s some heavy duty negligence right there. It’s also another sign of imperial decline. Be vigilant, my Scottish cousins.

Remember those 45 F-16 fighters that were supposed to be the final nail in Putin’s coffin? Well, only 6 of them will be in Ukraine by the end of spring, but that’s OK because only 12 Ukrainians have been trained enough to fly them. (Source: NYT as reported by RT for free)

While Ukraine has been busily renaming streets with names like Tchaikovsky to ones like Bandera, Jericho renamed a street in honor of Aaron Bushnell. No pic of the street, but here’s Jericho.

Israeli police celebrated the first night of Ramadan by beating the shit out of Muslims attempting to worship at the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Isn’t it great to have such strong-willed allies as Ukraine and Israel, America? They don’t let little things like Nazism and genocide get in their way, I tell ya.

Both the pilot and the copilot of an Indonesian passenger plane with 157 people on board fell asleep in midflight because they had not been given enough sleep time. Fortunately, someone woke them up in time to avert disaster.

I’m so relieved to know that capitalist airlines abuse their pilots around the world and not just in America.

Israeli Prime Genocider Benjamin Netanyahu said he will send the IDF into the ruins of Rafah and achieve “total victory,” no matter what Biden says. Genocide Ben went further to say that the “overwhelming majority” of Americans support Israel’s actions. What a hideous, and short-sighted, human being he is.

IOW, Genocide Ben intends to complete his ethnic cleansing operation in Gaza and annex it to Israel, and is confident America will go on supporting him. He may be right for awhile, but he could not be more wrong about the long term.