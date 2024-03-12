The Democrat Cult has been losing their minds over the Supreme Court decision putting Trump back on the ballot in the several states.
It’s funny how no one in the media seems to have noticed Section 5 of the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which states,
The Congress shall have power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.
Since Congress has passed no legislation to enforce Section 3, and has not delegated its power to enforce it, then nobody has the power to enforce it until Congress does something. Not unelected state bureaucrats. Not unelected Federal bureaucrats. Not the deep state. That’s the Supreme Court decision in a nutshell. Pretty simple and clear, actually. 9-0 clear.
That’s one less antidemocratic tool in the Democrats’ tool box, and why people like Rachel Maddow are so upset. Boo effing hoo.
There was a fire onboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth while offloading ammunition in Scotland. The Royal Navy said,
A minor, isolated fire on HMS Queen Elizabeth was quickly brought under control and extinguished.
I’m a Navy veteran, and I know there’s no such thing as a small fire on a ship when ammunition is being offloaded. That’s some heavy duty negligence right there. It’s also another sign of imperial decline. Be vigilant, my Scottish cousins.
Remember those 45 F-16 fighters that were supposed to be the final nail in Putin’s coffin? Well, only 6 of them will be in Ukraine by the end of spring, but that’s OK because only 12 Ukrainians have been trained enough to fly them. (Source: NYT as reported by RT for free)
While Ukraine has been busily renaming streets with names like Tchaikovsky to ones like Bandera, Jericho renamed a street in honor of Aaron Bushnell. No pic of the street, but here’s Jericho.
Israeli police celebrated the first night of Ramadan by beating the shit out of Muslims attempting to worship at the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Isn’t it great to have such strong-willed allies as Ukraine and Israel, America? They don’t let little things like Nazism and genocide get in their way, I tell ya.
Both the pilot and the copilot of an Indonesian passenger plane with 157 people on board fell asleep in midflight because they had not been given enough sleep time. Fortunately, someone woke them up in time to avert disaster.
I’m so relieved to know that capitalist airlines abuse their pilots around the world and not just in America.
Israeli Prime Genocider Benjamin Netanyahu said he will send the IDF into the ruins of Rafah and achieve “total victory,” no matter what Biden says. Genocide Ben went further to say that the “overwhelming majority” of Americans support Israel’s actions. What a hideous, and short-sighted, human being he is.
IOW, Genocide Ben intends to complete his ethnic cleansing operation in Gaza and annex it to Israel, and is confident America will go on supporting him. He may be right for awhile, but he could not be more wrong about the long term.
That’s because most Americans really are not genocidal maniacs, and genocide has the effect of first horrifying most of us, and then pissing us off when we’re told it’s a Good Thing, especially when told we have to pay for it! This is 2024, not 1824, or even 1924.
Great news for Ukraine! President Zelensky just announced his vision for its future. Very simply, he proposes bringing in Western weapons manufacturers to build their factories in Ukraine. What a guy. Here he is with
Raytheon executiveSecretary of Defense Austin.
So much for all those great weapons-making jobs in the US I remember Democrats and Republicans bragging about just a few weeks ago. I wonder just how much Raytheon will save in labor costs? The grift must flow.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has deployed the NY National Guard to the City to make people feel safe riding the subway, never mind these Army reservists only have the authority to search bags, not persons, and cannot arrest anyone.
The real reason is to condition Americans to the presence of armed troops where they’ve never been seen before. It’s a psyop, a sign of the fear our ruling class feels, and should be proof positive that Democrats are the Fascists, not working class people voting for Trump. I mean, look at this. If this isn’t Banana Republic shit, I’ve got a ski resort in Death Valley to sell you.
There’s a bipartisan effort to ban Tik Tok in the United States. It seems the deep state just can’t stand young people making unsupervised videos. Donald Trump seems opposed to the ban because it would help Facebook, which is “an enemy of the people.” Well, he is right about Facebook’s CEO, anyway. What an android-looking MFer he is.
Trump may be at least partially right about Zuckerberg being behind the ban. Is it so inconceivable that the Robot would wish to eliminate a competitor?
According to a Gallup Poll, only 37% of Americans think Genocide Joe is respected by other world leaders. Ironically, that’s the highest number Trump ever got. At least our leaders consistently suck.
Hank Aaron was talking about baseball, not Forever War. Unfortunately Forever War, not baseball, is the game US Empire managers play.
Finally, the Worcester, Massachusetts Public Library is demonstrating that American creativity is not in fact dead by allowing borrowers to pay library fines with pictures of their cats.
Take that, all you minions of March Madness!
Thank you for reading, good day, and good luck.
Another excellent wrap up. I hope this pace isn't too hard for you, I could handle these bi-weekly if you wanna slow down a little hehe.
A few 'thinking out loud' comments....The first thought that came to me when I read your comment about the 'minor isolated fire on the HMS Queen Elizabeth' - was it an accident? I will leave to you OB - though an old salt, I had no sea duty(ies)....Just sayin'. And yet one more. It seems to me that the application of 'cult' doesn't just apply to Democrats anymore....Have you ever talked to anti-Zionist RFK supporters? Had lunch with one yesterday and related Max Blumenthal's observation that RFK, jr's run will hurt Trump more than Biden - wondering about astro-turfing...But back to the hero worshiping...Blumenthal identifies some of the logic-defying reasons/ contortions that RFK supporters undergo - JFK was anti-Zionist (Ted Kennedy was not); his anti-vacine challenges, the likelihood that he's being black-mailed but will change once elected....When I pointed out how many politicians (exhibit A Obama) went back on promises once elected, the friend pointed out how Obama was CIA all along....etc., etc.