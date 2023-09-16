There’s still no evidence that masks are effective during a pandemic.—Tom Jefferson, author of the Oxford study on the (in)efficacy of public mask wearing at preventing infection by Covid-19 and other respiratory viruses, Brownstone Institute interview, February 8, 2023.

The polar bear population has not declined since 2020; in fact, it may have even increased.

Seems to me that mandatory paid sick days would reduce the spread of a respiratory virus much more effectively than giving employees a choice of either going to an infected environment wearing masks that don’t work or not getting paid.

A panel of federal judges from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a District Court injunction prohibiting the White House, the Centers of Disease Control, the Surgeon General, and the FBI from telling social media companies to censor the opinions of American citizens.

Jill Stein hired Peter Daou to manage Cornel West’s Green Party presidential campaign, in spite of the fact that he led the DNC charge against her in 2016 for being a “Putin puppet.”

Stein claims she was unaware of that. Funny, every single person who paid enough attention to vote for her in 2016 remembers those accusations, and who made them, quite well. So do many dedicated Hillary supporters, for that matter.

As an Old Bolshevik, I see today’s Green Party as an upper middle class, academic club specializing in fashionable and acceptable leftish politics while dabbling in environmentalism.

IOW, so long as the Greens never do anything to actually mobilize the American working class into a powerful political movement, their leaders will be tolerated and allowed to prosper by the oligarchy.

The G-20 Summit rejected American language on the war in Ukraine and instead issued a statement roughly translating as “war is bad, peace is good.”

The Ukrainian government condemned the statement because it didn’t condemn Russia.

Vietnam’s official policy to superpowers is to have good relations with all of them whenever possible.

The US Empire could learn a lot from the Vietnamese, but won’t. Only an American republic can do that.

Regardless of all of the above, I still must fire up the internal combustion engine in my lawnmower and cut the grass before it grows so tall I have to hire some dude with a riding lawnmower.