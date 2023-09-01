84 years today, many Poles woke up to see something like this:
The Polish regime at the time was Fascistic, bellicose, and overconfident.
History often rhymes, and it is rhyming again in Warsaw
The national government that has provided the most immediate, useful support to working class American citizens on Maui has its capital in Budapest, not Washington.
Hungary shipped modular homes that can be assembled in as little as half an hour, and many have already arrived.
The same Hungary castigated in the liberal press as being lead by a right-wing populist, homophobic Putin-lover.
Lahaina, Hawaii now looks like this:
Oprah Winfrey recently went to Maui to celebrate her purchase of 4000 acres of land.
I predict a strong Hawaiian independence movement will appear in the next few months.
Bernie Sanders is a craven fraud who has done more damage to the process of creating a working class movement in America since Barack Obama. Confining such a thing to the oligarchical Democratic Party is the ideological equivalent of sending it to the gulags.
Krystal Ball and Kyle Kulinski are grifters who made the mistake of thinking that latching on to Marianne Williamson’s book tour disguised as a presidential campaign would increase their social media audience share and make them another fortune.
Oops.
Dennis Kucinich is still loyal to the Democratic Party, even after they worked with Republicans to gerrymander his congressional seat out of existence and insulted him for decades.
Cornel West says he is going to reach out to Trump voters in small towns and rural areas. He also says Donald Trump is a “neo-Fascist,” and that Joe Biden is a “milquetoast neoliberal.”
Cornel West needs better voter outreach than that.
Donald Trump is not a Fascist of any sort. He’s a carnival barker born into money whose only concern is his own self-image and aggrandizement.
Joe Biden is an actual Fascist because he is a corporatist, or one who believes that corporations and government should merge in order to rule society.
Benito Mussolini would be proud of the Democratic Party of 2023.
If Cato was alive today, he would end every speech by shouting, The Democratic Party must be destroyed!
Cato would be more correct about that than he was about Carthage.
And I am off to Pittsburgh for a couple of days to visit a college buddy of mine I haven’t seen since Reagan was President, an old Texan who has lived in both Russia and China. Maybe he can provide some interesting perspectives.
Thanks for reading and have a great weekend.
Well, so much for my trip. Seems my friend had some sort of health emergency. So I'm out of a night's hotel charge. Downright sucks all round, it does.