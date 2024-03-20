Liz Cheney, daughter of the Man with No Heart,

suppressed testimony that President Trump authorized up to 10,000 National Guard troops to be present in Washington on 1/6/2021, but the Mayor of DC refused to request them. (Source: House Subcommittee on Oversight, via The Federalist)

Trump Administration people also asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to request more security on 1/4, but they rejected it, saying that would be a “bad look.” Pity they didn’t call New York Governor Kathy Hochul,

who not only has Romulan eyebrows but has absolutely no problem deploying the National Guard because she thinks they’re a good look.

All of this means that Trump had no intention of using his supporters to try any kind of a coup to stop Biden from being sworn in, and that the incident of 1/6/2021 was definitely planned by those who wanted to expand the unaccountable Capitol Police nationwide, and to fool voters into thinking that a snake-oil salesman named Donald is the Fascist threat instead of Liz, daughter of Dick, and the Democratic Party itself.

Leaked documents and video conferences from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health(WPATH—funny how that makes me think of ‘warpath’) forcefully prove that the people pushing for transgender “affirming care” knew by 2021 that children have no capacity for legal informed consent for such procedures, and most parents were not made aware of potential pitfalls.

The National Health Service in England will no longer prescribe puberty blockers for “transgender” children in the UK, aligning Britain with the obviously totalitarian regimes of Norway, Sweden, and Denmark.

Once again proving his grasp of glaring material reality, Vladimir Putin was heard to say,

“I think it’s obvious to everyone that the American political system cannot claim to be democratic in any sense of the word.”

According to the Washington Post, Ukraine will only be able to intercept 20% of incoming Russian missiles by the end of this month. Ukrainian intelligence has said there could be a Russian breakthrough by the end of April without massive infusions of weapons, and Russian intelligence claims France has plans to send 2000 troops into Ukraine if that does happen.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister responded by saying “Macron only meant to say that there is the possibility of training Ukrainian soldiers directly in Ukraine, and not outside as it is happening now,” so it must be all good. Who wouldn’t trust this guy? He’s got the smart glasses and everything.

Most members of the US Supreme Court live in such a bubble that they apparently think the FBI threatening social media companies with antitrust actions if they don’t censor what the government wants them to is not a violation of their customers’ First Amendment right to free speech.

Ohio had a primary so exciting that a full 18% of eligible voters participated in it. Democratic Senator Sherrod Hangover Brown,

still looking like he just came off a hard day’s night, will face both Donald Trump’s and the Democratic Party’s choice for his opponent, Bernie…Moreno. One must always put the … between Bernie’s names because that’s how Trump says it in a TV ad.

Ohioans are comfortable with Senator Hangover. He looks so familiar and incapable of inflicting any serious harm, just like so many Ohioans do on the morning after. Methinks the only way Bernie…Moreno will win is if inflation hits 10% because he looks angrily constipated, the very last thing you want to see on a morning after.

Meanwhile, back in the rubble-strewn killing fields of Gaza, the Most Moral Army in the World has targeted both aid workers and seekers, killing at least 100 in the last week, and proving that they practice equal opportunity ethnic cleansing, so it’s all good and anyone who says otherwise hates all Jews. Here’s some of the IDF’s handiwork.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has suddenly resigned as prime minister and head of the Fine Gael Party for “personal reasons.” Huh.

Could it have anything to do with the protests against the huge numbers of immigrants his government has allowed in? Or the protests against the Gaza Genocide? I don’t know. Replies on the subject, especially from Ireland, are most welcome.

Only Australia, Estonia, Finland, Grenada, Iceland, Mauritius and New Zealand met World Health Organization standards for particulate matter in the air. It’s a good thing the Biden Regime diluted the particulates some with all that methane they released by blowing up the Nordstream Pipeline.

Fun fact from the study: Canada was the most polluted country in North America for the first time with 13 of the region's most polluted cities. Way to go, Canadian Liberals! And the NDP must be so proud to be a part of the ruling environmentally conscious coalition.

That’s OK. Columbus, Ohio is the most polluted major city in the US. Congrats, Columbus! You’ve finally surpassed Cleveland as the Biggest City in Ohio in everything, including air pollution.

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong has also resigned. The Vietnamese Communist Party said Thuong’s “violations and shortcomings” have left a bad mark on the Party. Given the fact this is the second president to resign in two years due to corruption, maybe the corruption has become institutional? Just trying to help, Vietnam.

Finally, in a story of true derring-do, a Texas parrot survived two days atop a tree fending off hawks before finally being lured out of the tree by a pack of Doritos. Definitely a pirate parrot.

Thank you for reading, good day, and good luck.

