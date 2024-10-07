After they all gathered, the Israelis hit the large apartment complex with some 80 2000 pound bombs, leveling at least half a dozen apartment buildings, killing all of the Hezbollah leaders along with over a thousand Lebanese men, women and children who had picked the wrong apartment complex to live in. (image courtesy AP)

Iran apparently agreed, for Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, called a meeting of his top lieutenants in a large apartment building to nail down how the group would implement the ceasefire.

I cannot help but note that a ceasefire would make Harris look better to Arab-American voters in Michigan.

Netanyahu, along with the US, agreed to a 21 day ceasefire with Hezbollah IF Iran promised not to launch a retaliatory strike against Israel for past illegal behavior on the part of the apartheid state.

Benjamin Mileikowsky Netanyahu performed an act of treachery considered so vile that it has not been common practice in Europe since the time of William the Bastard Conqueror. It unfolded as follows:

Damn! That’s low, Netanyahu. Even my ancestors waited until after the ceasefire or peace treaty before breaking it and driving the Native Americans out. This was reminiscent of the Red Wedding in Game of Thrones, except of course it killed a lot more people.

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Iran retaliated by striking Israel with some 180 missiles on things like airbases and Mossad’s HQ in Tel Aviv, many of which got through.

Israel then invaded southern Lebanon, and there’s been fighting. Some Israeli soldiers, no doubt some of those of Hezbollah, and a lot more Lebanese civilians have been killed.

Meanwhile, the International Longshoreman’s Association went on strike and shut down every American port from Maine to Texas. The Democrats refused to do capitalism’s bidding and invoke the Taft-Hartley Act to force longshoreman back to work because It’s October and there’s an election in a few weeks. The Teamsters Union strongly backed the longshoremen’s strike, refusing to cross picket lines. The fact that the Teamsters endorsed neither presidential candidate, and that their president spoke to the Republican National Convention to give that non-endorsement, and could still endorse Trump, just maybe had something to do with that. When the longshoremen made it clear that they really were costing the economy $5 billion a day, the shipping companies caved and agreed to a 66% raise over 5 years, and continued negotiations on automation.

