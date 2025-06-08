Elon Musk pissed off somebody enough to be rewarded with a black eye, and treated himself to what appeared to be an impressively good high at a press conference with Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, some people with ginormous brass ones big enough to intimidate a longhorn bull decided to brazenly sail into the teeth of the genocidal Israeli blockade of Gaza to prove that, Yes Virginia, there really are good, courageous people in the world today, and some of them are even cute.

Musk said he didn’t like Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, which is so big it’s having trouble fitting through the Senate doors. Trump said something and Musk said Trump was in the Epstein Files(Duh!) and Trump said Musk “has a problem” and I feel like I’m watching Mean Girls.

No, that’s unfair to mean girls. It’s more like

Speaking of Musky shit, Tesla can’t find enough legal storage spaces for all of their cybertrucks nobody wants to buy, so they’re doing things like dumping them in the parking lot of a long-closed Bed, Bath & Beyond in a Detroit suburb.

Socialist Kshama Sawant announced she is running for Congress against Democrat Adam Smith(no relation to the philosopher, in intellect anyway) on two issues—ending US aid to Israel and Medicare-for-All.

Piers Morgan, Certified Mouthpiece of Empire, who brainlessly parroted Israeli talking points until just a few weeks ago when Somebody decided it was narrative-change time, is now being treated by Zionists as someone who wanted to kill all the Jews all along. While it couldn’t happen to a nicer guy, this mass Ziotemper tantrum only proves that if you fell for all the propaganda and supported Israel up until they went too far for you, when you finally turn on them you have nothing to lose by going straight to Israel delenda est. Welcome aboard.

Donald Trump deployed 2000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, over Governor Newsom’s objection, to suppress protests against Trump’s illegal kidnappings and deportations without trial. (Below: Portrait of the Public Defending the Bill of Rights, from Paramount, California)

Polish President-elect Karol Nawrocki said he is opposed to Ukrainian membership in the European Union. Somewhere a bell was heard to toll for the Zelensky regime.

The US Empire failed to overthrow Bolivia’s socialist government last year in a coup, but it has apparently succeeded in dividing the socialist movement against itself, paving the way for a possible conservative win in elections next year.

Israel sold over $5 billion in bonds since the genocide began, much of it to local governments in New York, Texas, Ohio, and Illinois, which is why people in my county of Cuyahoga protested outside the County Executive’s home until the County announced it would not renew $3 million in Israel Bonds, an event they kept as quiet as possible. (Below: protestors outside of County Exec Ronayne’s home, November 2024)

A new survey by Pew Research found that Israel has majority popular support in exactly three other countries—India, Kenya, and Nigeria. Fine! Send their tax dollars to Israel, not mine! And watch how fast the polls shift in those places!

The BBC’s international editor just published this long piece where the BBC finally says that Israel is committing a genocide, and another bell tolled for the apartheid state.

Russia’s Wagner mercenary outfit declared victory and announced it is leaving Mali, but Russia’s Africa Corps will remain. I don’t know if that’s such a good name for your boys in Africa, Vladimir. I keep thinking of this guy,

The Federal Aviation Administration limited the number of flights to and from Newark’s airport for the rest of the year because Musk’s DOGE laid off too many maintenance techs and now the air traffic control system doesn’t work very well. And people still ask me why I refuse to fly in this country.