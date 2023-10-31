The new Speaker of the House announced there will be a standalone vote on massive aid to Israel, but he didn’t mention Ukraine. (source: Fox News interview, quoted on RT)

Meanwhile, American Jews shut down Grand Central Station to say Israel is not acting in their name:

South Park did an episode satirizing Disney’s new production of Snow White with a woke cast and message. The same day, Disney announced they were delaying the release of the movie for a year. (source: Due Dissidence)

Benjamin Netanyahu declared there will be no ceasefire, and that “Israel is fighting not only its war, but humanity’s war against the barbarians.” (source: The Times of Israel)

Humanity’s at war with me? I knew Mossad had a file on me, but this is ridiculous.