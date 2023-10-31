Reflections From the Heart of the Empire: The Western Narrative Turns into a Pumpkin for Halloween
The new Speaker of the House announced there will be a standalone vote on massive aid to Israel, but he didn’t mention Ukraine. (source: Fox News interview, quoted on RT)
Meanwhile, American Jews shut down Grand Central Station to say Israel is not acting in their name:
South Park did an episode satirizing Disney’s new production of Snow White with a woke cast and message. The same day, Disney announced they were delaying the release of the movie for a year. (source: Due Dissidence)
Benjamin Netanyahu declared there will be no ceasefire, and that “Israel is fighting not only its war, but humanity’s war against the barbarians.” (source: The Times of Israel)
Humanity’s at war with me? I knew Mossad had a file on me, but this is ridiculous.
“The scariest thing is that part of the world got used to the war in Ukraine. Exhaustion with the war rolls along like a wave. You see it in the United States, in Europe. And we see that as soon as they start to get a little tired, it becomes like a show to them: ‘I can’t watch this rerun for the 10th time’.”—Volodomyr Zelensky, in an interview with Time magazine(source: RT because those evil Russians have no paywall)
Somebody in Israeli Intelligence leaked a document to Israeli dissidents detailing a plan to force all Palestinians in Gaza to go into Egypt, and relying on the US to force Egyptian cooperation.
Is it ethnic cleansing yet?
I haven’t seen the word “trans” in any news story for several weeks now.
The UN General Assembly voted 140-14 for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. After the US, the country with the highest population voting No was Guatemala.
This…is London
Russian oil export revenues surged by $1.8 bn to $18.8 bn in September, their highest since July 2022.—International Energy Agency
Germany has a new political party, the Peace Party, and it’s already ahead of the Greens in the polls.(source: RT)
Craig Pasta Jardula has an excellent 1.5 hour documentary on the Lahaina fire and aftermath on You Tube. I highly recommend it. Here’s the trailer
Joe Biden’s approval rating is the lowest of his presidency(37%), and he lost 11% of his Democratic supporters in like a week. (source: Gallup Polls)
Biden is still 24 points ahead of Congress.
OhioBarbarian's Old Bolshevik Newsletter and other Oddities is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Finally, in cute news of the day, this…is Cedar City, Utah. Yes, those are sheep.
Thank you for reading. Good night, and good luck.
“Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forwards.”
—Søren Kierkegaard (1813 - 1855) Danish philosopher
Hi OB, keep up the good work.
No comment today, but I want to provide a link for Passionate Progressive (because she likes this stuff) and too everyone else:
https://www.youtube.com/@americanexception9407/videos